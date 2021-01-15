Music therapist Felicia Wall in the music room at Phoenix Society in Surrey. (submitted photo)

Music therapist Felicia Wall in the music room at Phoenix Society in Surrey. (submitted photo)

MUSIC

Eclectic album showcases songs recorded by Surrey residents in recovery

Project at Phoenix Society took about six months to complete, with help of music therapist

Felicia Wall’s latest project at a Surrey recovery/treatment centre is music to her ears.

A music therapist, Wall has helped produce “The Phoenix Album Project: Hear Our Voices,” an album of songs performed by 14 resident musicians who live at Phoenix Society.

The project took about six months to complete, and involved a lot of hard work to perform and record the eclectic collection of music – some originals, covers, country, rap, poetry and more.

Seeds for the 15-song album were planted from Wall’s work with residents during weekly music jams, lessons and therapy sessions at the Phoenix facility, on 94A Avenue.

“I really wanted to showcase that (the residents) have amazing things to say, and amazing music to give to the world,” Wall said in a blog posted to phoenixsociety.com. “Everyone has something to say and a different way to say it. I think the experience of people going through addiction and mental health is often not told from their perspective.”

The album is posted to Spotify.com.

Phoenix resident Tim Page, 38, hadn’t touched his guitar in close to two years prior to getting involved in music therapy at Phoenix.

“Music was a pretty cathartic thing for me,” Page noted. “I guess I had a hard time expressing myself in just normal day-to-day conversation and I just felt pretty locked inside of myself but it seemed like through music I could communicate what was going on inside of me and I could express myself. I guess it’s kind of human nature. Music was the best way for me to do that.”

(Story continues below video)

The album was made possible by an increase to an annual grant from Vancouver-based Music Heals, as well as a one-time $1,500 grant from Hamber Foundation that was used to purchase equipment.

Located in the basement of Phoenix Centre, the society’s music room is filled with instruments for the musicians to play and express themselves.

The organization is now looking to expand Walls’s position to offer more music therapy to residents, as the program is in high demand there.

“The music therapy has been around for quite awhile, and it’s continued to build and evolve, but to see everyone come together and create a project like this, this album, is really exciting for everyone,” said Keir Macdonald, Phoenix Society’s CEO.

“It’s been a pretty tough year, and some of the other activities haven’t been available, but music therapy has been a real constant for the people involved, an outlet, especially during COVID. Every summer they do a guitar group and play on the top patio here, in the sun, and just to see the smiles while they’re playing, it’s pretty special.”


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Music

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New park to be built in Clayton Heights

Just Posted

The City of Surrey is currently working through the initial phase for a park that’ll be built at 72 Avenue and 191 Street in Clayton. (Image via City of Surrey)
New park to be built in Clayton Heights

City of Surrey asking for feedback from Clayton residents

Members of the community participate in the 7th annual Coldest Night of the Year event Feb. 22, 2020. This year’s event will have a virtual aspect to it because of COVID, says organizer Courtenay van den Boogaard. (Photo Submitted: Amanda Grewall)
Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser to support Cloverdale Community Kitchen

Annual events raises funds to help homeless community

Music therapist Felicia Wall in the music room at Phoenix Society in Surrey. (submitted photo)
Eclectic album showcases songs recorded by Surrey residents in recovery

Project at Phoenix Society took about six months to complete, with help of music therapist

Surrey RCMP is looking for witnesses and video after a fatal crash in Newton on Christmas Day 2020. Police say the driver left the scene before officers arrived at the 6700-block of King George Boulevard. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)
Surrey RCMP seeking witnesses, video of fatal Christmas Day crash

Woman was killed in the 6700-block of King George Boulevard

The Delta Hospice Society operates the Harold & Veronica Savage Centre for Supportive Care (pictured) and the Irene Thomas Hospice in Ladner. (The Canadian Press photo)
Fraser Health to evict Delta Hospice Society, open new hospice beds next door

Health authority will serve DHS 30 days’ notice when service agreement expires Feb. 25

A woman wears a face mask and shield to curb the spread of COVID-19 while walking in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, January 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
536 COVID cases, 7 deaths reported as B.C. finds its first case of South African variant

Henry said 69,746 people have received their first dose of the COVID vaccine.

Harvest Meats is recalling a brand of Polish sausages, shown in a handout photo, due to undercooking that may make them unsafe to eat. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the recall affects customers in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Northwest Territories, Ontario and Saskatchewan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Canadian Food Inspection Agency Mandatory Credit
Harvest Meats recalls sausages over undercooking

Customers are advised to throw away or return the product

Seasonal influenza vaccine is administered starting each fall in B.C. and around the world. (Langley Advance Times)
After 30,000 tests, influenza nowhere to be found in B.C.

COVID-19 precautions have eliminated seasonal infection

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Martin Luther King Jr. addresses the crowd during the march on Washington, D.C., in August of 1963. Courtesy photo
Government announces creation of B.C.’s first anti-racism act on Black Shirt Day

B.C. Ministers say education “a powerful tool” in the fight for equity and equality

Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon shared a handwritten note his son received on Jan. 13, 2021. (Ravi Kahlon/Twitter)
Proud dad moment: B.C. minister’s son, 10, receives handwritten note for act of kindness

North Delta MLA took to Twitter to share a letter his son received from a new kid at school

Black Press media file
Port McNeill driver tells police he thought the pandemic meant no breathalyzers

Suspect facing criminal charges after breathalyzer readings in excess of 3.5 times the legal limit

Forestry companies in B.C. agree to abide by the cedar protocols based on traditional laws of the First Nation members of the Nanwakolas Council. (Photo courtesy, Nanwakolas Council)
Landmark deal sees B.C. forest firms treat big cedars like a First Nation would

Western Forest Products, Interfor among companies to adapt declaration drafted by Nanwakolas Council

The Fraser Valley Regional Library board of directors recently finalized its budget. (Black Press Media files)
Fraser Valley Regional Library budget not enough to keep up with booming population

Almost $5 million of books, DVDs, and ebooks to be purchased in 2021

Most Read