Samraj Rehaan is among the students featured in the Character Matters video.

‘Eat vegetables’ among advice given from ages 4 to 90 in B.C. students’ video

‘Character Matters’ project produced by Grade 6 students in Abbotsford

A video made by Grade 6 students in Abbotsford shows people from the ages of four to 90 giving advice to those younger than them.

Their words of wisdom include: “Eat vegetables!”, “Don’t care what other people think about you”, “Keep a smile on your face” and “Always have the courage to display empathy.”

The Character Matters Community Video Project began last November with the students of Nerlap Sidhu’s Grade 6 class at Eugene Reimer Middle School.

School student leaders led filming on April 10 and 11 – they were assisted by high school teacher Dennis Neufeld – with students, parents, preschoolers, and even a 90-year-old citizen.

Also participating were Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun, Police Chief Mike Serr, school district superintendent Kevin Godden, and Fire Chief Don Beer, as well as 10 Abbotsford schools and one Surrey school.

More than 440 pieces of advice were submitted for consideration.

The video is complemented by a website (sites.google.com/learn34.com/eugenereimer/home) to showcase much of these words of wisdom.

Eugene Reimer student Harneek Randhawa said the project is important to her because it helped bring the community and different people together.

“It was a cool experience, and I am super proud I was a part of it,” she said.

Another student, Gracie Shields, said the different bits of advice offered in the video impacted how she thinks.

“I was able to understand character better as this project showed that we all have different experiences and personalities and that is why all the advice was so different,” she said.

READ MORE: Abbotsford students create ‘Character Matters’ website and video

RELATED: Youth forum in Abbotsford focuses on topic of ‘courage’

Report an error or send us your tips, photos and video.
Vikki Hopes | Reporter

@VikkiHopes
Send Vikki an email.
Like the Abbotsford News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

 

The youngest person featured in the “Character Matters” video is Aliyah Pires Gillard, 4.

The eldest person featured in the “Character Matters” video is Mary Derksen, 90.

Previous story
Last push for donations for Cloverdale high school’s first-ever grad dinner

Just Posted

Crown wants 16 to 18 years of parole ineligibility for South Surrey mother who killed daughter

Lisa Batstone was found guilty in March of second-degree murder of eight-year-old Teagan

Surrey welcomes new fire chief on July 1

Chief Len Garis has announced his retirement after more than two decade of service

Last push for donations for Cloverdale high school’s first-ever grad dinner

Organizers still $900 short for Friday dinner

Surrey RCMP reveal top-10 worst intersections for crashes

290 pedestrians were struck last year, 19 people were killed in traffic crashes, 20 were seriously injured

First 100 planks sold in White Rock Pier fundraiser

Friends of the Pier committee launched initiative earlier this spring

‘Eat vegetables’ among advice given from ages 4 to 90 in B.C. students’ video

‘Character Matters’ project produced by Grade 6 students in Abbotsford

Langley mayor to take up hospital parking fees with Fraser Health

A local petition with more than 3,000 signatures is going to the Fraser Health Authority

Okanagan baby undergoes five hour surgery after dog attack

A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist the family

B.C. First Nation leaders to call for return of sacred burial grounds

Province and developer have yet to reach agreement to turn over Lightning Rock site in Abbotsford

Tuesday temperatures smash seven records across B.C.

Victoria weather smashes 120-year-old temperature record

Potential witnesses sought in Okanagan physiotherapist’s sexual assault case

Stephen Witvoet, a pysiotherapist in Vernon since 2005, is facing trial on two counts of sexual assault

Drunk on a plane, peeing in a vacation rental pool: Top no-nos for Canadian travellers

Expedia survey lays out the dos and don’ts of travelling

B.C. lumber layoffs aim to stop falling wood products prices

Production cut as North American stud price dips below $300

Hot weather brings risks of thunderstorms across B.C.’s Interior

Environment Canada says recent heat will be interrupted by a trough of low pressure

Most Read