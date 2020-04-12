Easter treat bags donated to Peace Arch Hospital frontline workers

The Semiahmoo Shopping Centre donated 150 Easter treat bags to frontline workers at Peace Arch Hospital.

First Capital marketing director Jeri Cox said the shopping centre was originally planning to host an Easter event for children. However, with the new physical distancing measures put in place by the provincial government, Cox said their attention has shifted to health-care workers as the main beneficiary.

Cox said Purdy’s Chocolate donated Easter eggs and Save-On-Foods donated jellybeans.

“We just want to do something to show our appreciation, but also to bring a smile to their face because I think that’s the most important thing right now is to keep positive in our energy and in our thoughts,” Cox told Peace Arch News.

Cox said the centre also donated treat bags to volunteers at the South Surrey/White Rock Food Bank and colouring books and crayons for the youngsters.