Easter ‘eggstravaganza’ event planned for South Surrey

Event is to run from 12-3 p.m. at Dufferin Park (17355 2 Ave.).

The Summerfield Easter “Egghunt Eggstravaganza” is to take place in South Surrey on Saturday. (Contributed photo)

The eighth annual Summerfield Easter “Egghunt Eggstravaganza” is planned for Saturday in South Surrey.

Co-ordinated by Sutton West Coast Realty's Michelle Perreault, the event is to run from 12-3 p.m. at Dufferin Park (17355 2 Ave.).

The event is to also feature a gourmet food truck, crafts, ice cream, bouncy castle, balloons, and face painting.

Also happening Saturday, Historic Stewart Farm (13723 Crescent Rd.) is to host an “Old Fashioned Easter” event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event, advertised as for all ages, is to feature family crafts, scavenger hunts, face painting and an opportunity to have a photo taken with the aster bunny.

