Easter egg hunt planned for White Rock Baptist Church

Free, family-friendly event to be held Saturday, from 10 a.m. until noon

A free community Easter egg hunt is planned for this weekend at White Rock Baptist Church.

The annual in-person event has been shelved in recent years due to the pandemic – though last year, an at-home event called ‘You’ve Been Egged’ was held – but returns to the church (1657 140 St.) Saturday, April 16 from 10 a.m. until noon.

A news released notes that the church’s resident Easter bunny, named Carter, has been safely within his bubble the last two years, but “is now out of hibernation and can’t wait to do a massive egg drop in the gardens of White Rock Baptist Church.”

“Carter is a fun loving, young bunny that loves sneaking around and playing games with little people.

Make sure you keep an eye out for him. He loves to see the excitement of little faces when they find the clues he has left behind.”

In addition to the egg hunt – and possibly Carter sighting – the event will also include carnival games, a cake walk, snacks and “Easter fun for everyone.”



