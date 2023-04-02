The Earl Marriott Semiahmoo First Nation Pow Wow was held at the high school over the weekend (March 31-April 2) after a 3-year hiatus. (Tricia Weel photo)

Earl Marriott Semiahmoo First Nation Pow Wow a popular, powerful experience

‘It feels really good to be back’: SFN Chief Harley Chappell

The parking lot, main lobby and gym at Earl Marriott Secondary were packed with people who came to experience the Earl Marriott Semiahmoo First Nation Pow Wow over the weekend, held Friday through Sunday (March 31-April 2) for the first time in three years.

On hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic from 2022-2022, EMS principal Claudine Davies said everyone was happy to be able to host the popular event again.

“We are ecstatic. I can’t tell you how overjoyed we are,” she said Sunday, estimating more than 1,000 people had attended the pow wow.

“It’s the most important one, for me, to have back sine COVID… the Earl Marriott pow wow is a huge collaboration with Semiahmoo First Nation – it’s been going for 25 years – and it brings such a sense of community. And for our Indigenous students, such a pride of culture.”

READ MORE: ‘Very grounding’ powwow returns to South Surrey high school after three-year pause

Host drum for the pow wow was Sage Hills, who travelled from Kamloops to bring their powerful sound to the event, pounding their drums rhythmically for a myriad dancers to perform to, their colourful outfits and accessories all moving in time with the commanding beat.

With arts, crafts, clothing, food and more, the event also featured plenty of vendors and much to see and learn in addition to the ‘Grand Entry’ pow wow dancing and drumming.

Several local politicians attended the event, including local MLAs and municipal councillors, and area residents of all ages.

After Sage Hills and dancers performed for the gathered crowd on Sunday, First Nation speakers spoke, giving thanks to “our grandmother Earth” for providing what we need to live and welcoming those in attendance.

Semiahmoo First Nation Chief Harley Chappell was one of the speakers, and was pleased with the turnout.

“It’s been a packed house, every day. Every day, it’s been standing room only,” he said.

“It’s fantastic! It feels really good to be back.”

@Canucklehedd
tricia.weel@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

First NationsIndigenous

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Terry Fox-themed typewriter painted by Surrey artist to salute 1980’s ‘Marathon of Hope’

Just Posted

The Earl Marriott Semiahmoo First Nation Pow Wow was held at the high school over the weekend (March 31-April 2) after a 3-year hiatus. (Tricia Weel photo)
Earl Marriott Semiahmoo First Nation Pow Wow a popular, powerful experience

White Rock Wave teammates Darian Fry and Will Messcu in the fast heat of the 50M Butterfly at the Love To Swim meet in English Bay at the Vancouver Aquatic Centre. (White Rock Wave photo)
Swimming for a cause: White Rock Wave compete in fundraising meet

Man stabbed in an apparent random attack on Coast Mountian Bus on April 1, 2023. (Photo: Shane MacKichan, Special to Surrey Now Leader)
UPDATE: Man in critical condition after throat slashing on Surrey transit bus

The income tax filing deadline is approaching. Income tax is one of several taxes paid by Canadians. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready to file your taxes?

Pop-up banner image