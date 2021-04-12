Earl Marriott alumna selected for new $15K scholarship

Earl Marriott Secondary alumna Tanis Orsetti has received a $15,000 Cmolik Graduate Studies Scholarship to further her studies in the field of medicine. (File/Contributed photo)

An Earl Marriott alumna focused on exploring the use of a patient’s own immune system as a method of attacking and fighting cancer is one of three students selected for a new award being offered by The Cmolik Foundation.

Tanis Orsetti received a $15,000 Cmolik Graduate Studies Scholarship to further her studies in the field of medicine.

According to a news release, Orsetti – who graduated EMS in 2015 – is in her second year of the Master’s in Medical Science program at the University of Calgary, and is applying to MD programs across Canada in her quest to contribute to the field of immunotherapy for cancer treatment.

The Cmolik Foundation, based in South Surrey, was founded in 2008 to provide opportunities for youth who have experienced adversity.

The new scholarship “is designed for our most promising and gifted alumni students, allowing them to reach new heights and impact the world in a significant way,” foundation board trustee and alumni chair Kirsten Evanish says in the release.

“Tanis is the perfect candidate for this award, not only because she is an exceptional student, and great human being, but also because she is going to complete her graduate studies and make a difference in the health of vulnerable Canadians and global cancer research.”

Competition for the scholarships was fierce. Surrey student Madeline Lauener, who is also pursuing a medical degree, also received a $15,000 scholarship. The top award – $30,000 – went to Alexandra McSween of Mission, to pursue studies in the field of artificial intelligence and medical research.

