Ducky fundraiser for Peninsula marine-rescue crew

Kendall Paulus, 12, daughter of RCM-SAR5 Crescent Beach unit leader Scott Paulus, helps ‘sell’ ducks for donation Sunday, during an event to promote the team’s latest fundraiser: Ducktona. The event will pit plastic ducks in an intense Sept. 9 race along through Crescent Beach waters for a chance at $1,000 cash. (Contributed photo)

The Peninsula’s marine search-and-rescue team’s latest fundraiser is just ducky.

Dubbed Ducktona 5000, it will pit plastic ducks in an intense Sept. 9 race through Crescent Beach waters for a chance at $1,000 cash.

Organizers say the yellow competitors will set off from the swim club’s tank, and race along a “track” demarked by environmental oil booms to the Crescent Beach pier.

The event was the result of “looking for something a little different” to do for a fundraiser, said Kristen Gribble, a director of the Semiahmoo Peninsula Marine Rescue Society.

“Hopefully, it will be as well-received as some of our sister stations.”

Ducks may be purchased for $5 each or five for $20, either online (rcmsar5/ducktona-5000) or at community events like one held Sunday at the South Point Save-on-Foods.

The ducks are to make their next community appearance at the White Rock Sea Festival (Aug. 4 and 5), then are to be back at the South Point Save-on-Foods on Aug. 11.

Funds raised will go towards the purchase of life-saving equipment for the RCM-SAR5 station, Gribble said.