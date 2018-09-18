The Cloverdale Library. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Drop-in to a Cloverdale Library Philosophers Café

First cafe of the fall is Tuesday, Sept. 18

By Paul MacDonell

Twenty years ago Yosef Wosk started something wonderful: the Philosophers Café.

When asked about the origins of the program in an interview with Simon Fraser University, Wosk described how he felt that “there was something almost artificial or too controlled” when it came to a program he first developed called City Conversations. “I wanted more vibrancy and authenticity,” he said. “We decided to move out of the institutional setting, out of the building and into the community. We approached it as street-level philosophy.”

“The idea was to respectfully stimulate people to get involved in meaningful conversation. The setting of a café came because it allowed for an engaging, open, people-centered, non-institutional and casual venue. It implied a safe space where one could be nurtured by food and drink, friendship along with conversation, and that became part of the social model. In the beginning, there were people who thought that they may not fit in because they had not studied philosophy, but most people came to understand through the invitation and the reputation that it was more of a casual though focused experience.”

Cafés are now held all over the Lower Mainland, and we are very pleased to host two of them here at Cloverdale Library with moderator Daniel Sanderson. There is no cost, Cafés are open to everyone, and no registration is necessary. Just Turn-on! Drop-in! And Talk-on!

What role does luck play in our day-to-day lives?

Tuesday, Sept. 18, 6:30–8 p.m.

Philosophy Café Moderator Daniel Sanderson

Are you free to choose your future? What is the role of personal responsibility in freedom and do we really have a choice?

Tuesday, Oct. 16, 6:30–8:00pm

For more on Philosophers’ Café programming, visit sfu.ca.

Paul MacDonell, Information Services Librarian for Cloverdale Library.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Cloverdale artist finds activism for autism through painting
Next story
‘Memory Socials’ to record oral histories of Surrey locals

Just Posted

Details released for controversial Cloverdale supportive housing project

Community reaction has been ‘unprecedented’: Cloverdale BIA

Surrey wants BNSF to slow Crescent trains

Mayor Linda Hepner said ‘it’s the least we can do’

WATCH: Cops for Cancer bring message of hope to Langley school

Young cancer survivors are traveling with the fundraising bike ride.

Rail-safety forum planned for White Rock this Friday

Event to include municipal, federal, provincial governments

White Rock open house to discuss city’s aquifer protection plan

Examination of potential hazards includes increased population, climate change

U.S. congressman issues dire warning to Canada’s NAFTA team: time is running out

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is expected to resume talks with the U.S.

A B.C. society helps to reforest Crown land after wildfires

Forest Enhancement Society of BC focuses on wildfire mitigation and the reforestation

B.C. marijuana workers may face U.S. border scrutiny

Cannabis still illegal federally south of the border

New political party holds an informational session in Vernon

Maxime Bernier’s The People’s Party of Canada draws about 2o interested patrons to Vernon pub.

B.C. MLAs reminded of rural school struggles

Finance committee hears of falling enrolment, staff shortages

B.C. VIEWS: ’Not photo radar’ coming soon to high-crash areas

ICBC deficit now largely due to reckless and distracted driving

Researchers tag great white shark in Atlantic Canada

Information will be used to learn more about where white sharks move in Canadian waters

Mix-up of bodies leads to funeral home reforms in Nova Scotia

One woman was was mistakenly cremated, another was embalmed and presented to family members during a visitation that went horribly wrong

B.C. RCMP turn to Const. Scarecrow to shock speeders into slowing down

New addition will watch over drivers from a Coquitlam median for first-of-its-kind pilot in Canada

Most Read