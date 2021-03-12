Drive-thru to replace North Delta Lions Easter egg hunt

Event for kids aged 1 to 11 to take place on Sunday, April 4 from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Easter Bunny won’t be allowed into Sunbury Park again this year, forcing a COVID-19 related cancellation of the North Delta Lions’ 50-plus-year-running Easter egg hunt for local children.

But the service club has managed to convince the fluffy, floppy-eared hare to participate in a tightly-controlled Easter Egg drive-thru on Sunday, April 4 where the masked bunny will help club members distribute chocolate goodies.

“With so many of our events cancelled in the past year, from pancake breakfasts and burger barbecues at school carnivals to our Family Day Parade and Festival, we were looking for something our membership could get involved in,” said North Delta Lions secretary Gary Kingston.

“Drive-thrus seem to be one thing that has got approval from health authorities, so we thought this would be a good way to reconnect with the community and provide a little bit of joy for the young kids we’d usually see at Sunbury.”

A North Delta Lions Club member prepares packages of Easter eggs for the club’s drive-thru Easter event on Sunday, April 4, 2021. (Submitted photo)

The event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., is for children aged 1 to 11. There will be limited entry — 210 vehicles at scheduled intervals — so parents need to pre-register through the Lions’ website (northdeltalions.org). The event’s location will be divulged at that time. Only those with a confirmed registration will be allowed to enter the drive-thru.

Registration is open now and will close March 26.

With COVID-19 safety protocols in place, all participants will be required to remain in their cars as they drive through a circuit that will feature large Easter blow-ups, the Delta fire and police departments, the Easter Bunny, a photo station and a draw for a toy- and chocolate-filled basket.

Chocolate eggs and bunnies will be delivered to children through a chute directed into car windows.

