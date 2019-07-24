Surrey Urban Farmers Market. (Photo: Surrey Urban Farmers Market Facebook)

Surrey Urban Farmers Market

Dress up in cosplay, superhero attire for Surrey market

Weekly market runs Saturdays May to October

Civic Plaza could be buzzing with superheroes on Saturday (July 27).

The Surrey Urban Farmers Market, which runs Saturdays at Civic Plaza, will be hosting a special cosplay and superhero day at the market.

Ken Bradshaw, who is on the market’s board of directors, said he’s been interested in cosplay for some time, adding that it’s become “more and more popular” in the Lower Mainland in recent years.

Because the Surrey Urban Farmers Market is a free event, Bradshaw said he wanted to make it “easily accessible for people of all ages to just come by and have a fun time.”

However, just in case people don’t have anything to dress up with, Bradshaw said that through a community grant from the City of Surrey they’ve been able to buy masks, capes and backdrop for photos.

Surrey Urban Farmers Market, which is on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Oct. 5, includes local farmers, food producers, artisans and entertainers. Each week, there are community workshops and kids activities.

For more information on the market, visit surreymarket.org.

Also back this Saturday, is Cloverdale Market Days is back this Saturday (July 27), from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on 176th Street between 56A and 58th avenues.

