Students from a drama class at Traditional Learning Academy's Cloverdale campus paint set decorations in Hawthorne Square April 16 for an upcoming performance. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

Drama students from Traditional Learning Academy in Cloverdale painted set decorations in Hawthorne Square April 16.

The kids are preparing for an upcoming performance and took advantage of a clear, sunny morning to paint outside.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

