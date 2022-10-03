Downsized space, upgraded lifestyle!

Why these Langley grandparents chose Compass Cohousing for their next home

Pat and Wendy O’Connor with two of their grandchildren. When the couple moves into Compass Cohousing in 2024, they’ll be frequent users of the indoor children’s play area whenever the grandkids come to visit. Doug Chaffee Photo

For 35 years, Pat and Wendy O’Connor have lived in a two-storey home on a cul-de-sac in Surrey.It’s where they raised their kids, alongside a wonderful community of neighbours doing the same. They hosted birthday parties and end-of-season wind-ups for their children’s sports teams, and tended to a large yard with four fruit trees.

Now their kids are grown, the last family from those precious years has moved out, and tending to the fruit trees has become more of a challenge.

“The new neighbours are lovely, but we don’t have the same community,” Wendy says.

“We always knew downsizing would be our future. We don’t need all of the rooms in this big house anymore,” Pat adds.

So the couple started the search for their next community, and in January of this year they became equity members of Compass Cohousing.

“The best man at our wedding has lived at WindSong for years, so we were familiar with cohousing. We followed Compass as their plans progressed, and eventually put money down to reserve our spot,” Wendy says.

Compass Cohousing in Langley will include many car-free common spaces to gather with neighbours, share skills or share a laugh.

Checking all the boxes

Pat and Wendy had a long list of wants and needs for their next home, and Compass Cohousing covers almost all of them.

Location: Pat is a retired transit driver and he loves that Compass is near major bus routes. Located near the corner of 203rd Street and 66th Avenue, it’s walking distance to grocery stores and other shopping — and also boasts three different walking trails only a block away. “We’ll be able to walk our dog without getting in the car,” Pat says. They’ll also be closer to their two children, and the grandchildren they often babysit.

Every two weeks equity members meet to continue planning, making decisions by consensus, and developing the strong relationships that form the foundation of the community.

“I already call many of them good friends,” Wendy says.

Compass Cohousing has passed its fourth and final reading at Langley Council, and construction is expected to be complete by spring 2024. The building is well over 60 per cent sold, but there are still a good variety of units on offer. To learn more, visit compasscohousing.com or email members@compasscohousing.com.

To move into Compass Cohousing Pat and Wendy O’Connor are downsizing, but they’re not concerned about a lack of space. There’s room for their bikes in the shared storage, and when it’s time to host family they’ll reserve the two guest suites so everyone has a comfortable place to stay. Doug Chaffee Photo

