A Czech-built tank crushed four cars in the parking lot of the Cloverdale Legion during the Surrey Doors Open event in 2014. The demonstration was organized by local cadet groups and military equipment collectors. (file photo)

‘Doors Open’ at Surrey venues Saturday, including 17 new ones

Annual event offers first public tour of city’s award-winning Biofuel Facility

Several more doors will be open during an annual event in Surrey this Saturday.

The city’s free Doors Open event encourages people in the community to “discover the story behind every door,” with behind-the-scenes guided tours, entertainment, contests, prizes and more.

Seventeen new venues are featured this year, in addition to 13 returning venues, on June 9 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Come by at 11 a.m. to join mayor and council in the official opening of the new South Surrey Operations Centre,” says a post at surrey.ca. “You can also stop by the world-class Biofuel Facility, ­the first of its kind in North America. This is the first time it has ever been open to the public.”

• RELATED STORY: Inside look at Surrey’s new $68M biofuel facility that turns food to fuel.

Also new this year, the future of LRT transporation in Surrey is explored at Surrey Operations Centre, with a vehicle on display.

Close to 5,000 people took in Surrey Doors Open last year.

(STORY CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO)

Participating Whalley-area sites this year include Bear Creek Park Train & Mini Golf, Central City Brewers & Distillers, Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre, City Centre Library, City Parkway Studios, Di Reggae Cafe, Forsyth Park, Health & Technology District, Maranatha Canadian Reformed Church, Sprite Multimedia, St.Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, Surrey Biofuel Facility, Surrey City Hall, Surrey Nature Centre and Ukrainian Orthodox Church of St.Mary and Viva Care Medical Clinic.

Cloverdale venues include A&T Equestrian, Cloverdale Library, Fraser Valley Heritage Railway, Harness Racing BC, Honeybee Centre, Surrey Animal Resource Centre, Surrey Archives, Surrey Fire Service Hall No.8, and BC Vintage Truck Museum.

In Newton, doors will be open at Surrey Amateur Radio Training & Operations Centre and Surrey Operations Centre, with South Surrey sites at Historic Stewart Farms, Semiahmoo Arts and South Surrey Operations Centre.

For transportation, visitors can explore Doors Open venues on their own or take advantage of a free “hop-on, hop-off” shuttle bus at designated venues in Cloverdale.

“Free shuttle buses will be running approximately every 45 minutes from the Hop-On, Hop-Off Zone in Cloverdale,” says the city’s event website. “Please note that our shuttles cannot accommodate booster seats or car seats for children.

The bus will start at 56A Avenue and 176A Street and shuttle between Surrey’s Heritage Railway and Surrey Animal Resource Centre. Venues within walking distance of the zone include Cloverdale Library, Surrey Archives and Surrey Fire Service Hall No.8. For details, visit surrey.ca/culture-recreation/11056.aspx.

The inspiration for Surrey Doors Open stems from origins in France where the first Doors Open (La Journee Portes Ouvertes) took place in 1984. The idea soon began to spread to neighbouring countries and has since expanded around the globe.

Previous story
Surrey pageant contestant’s goal is to give back

Just Posted

‘Doors Open’ at Surrey venues Saturday, including 17 new ones

Annual event offers first public tour of city’s award-winning Biofuel Facility

Trailblazing band back at Surrey venue two months after fire doused last gig

Mud Bay Blues Band celebrates 40 years of rocking a hybrid sound

Alcohol suspected in Delta crash that killed 19-year-old woman

Two young women had been stopped along Highway 17A when their vehicle was struck by another

VIDEO: Surrey motorist trapped after vehicle rolls over, knocks down power lines

One person rescued

Surrey pageant contestant’s goal is to give back

Cheryl Schindler, 47, says she will use the platform to promote Big Sisters of BC

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

B.C. VIEWS: Justin Trudeau left himself no choice on pipeline

Federal Liberals undermined National Energy Board, then realized the cost

B.C. 911 call-taker gets rare glimpse of what happened after call

Call-taker coached Port Alberni woman in lifesaving CPR on her husband

When parents kill: A look at B.C. cases and the minds behind them

Big read: A look at filicide cases on Vancouver Island and why they happen

Industry players wary of tariff war, despite potential benefits

‘There’s a silver lining, but it is far outweighed by the risk’

Indigenous mom speaks out after son’s braid cut at Calgary school

Shantel Tallow hopes for a teaching moment after incident with 11-year-old son

Looking back at Canadians picked in first round of MLB drafts

British Columbians include Adam Loewen, Brett Lawrie, James Paxton, and Jeff Francis

No tsunami, damage expected after small earthquake near Masset

A 4.2-magnitude quake struck 94 kilometres west of Masset on Saturday afternoon

Defiant medical marijuana supplier says B.C. city ‘afraid of me’

Owner of non-profit issues challenge to Nelson officials

Most Read