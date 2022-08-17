The “Doodle Classroom” at Guildford Town Centre. (Submitted photo: Jesse Holland/Treeline Photography)

‘Doodle Classroom’ at Surrey shopping mall creates a public colouring project for charity

The 950-square-foot, vinyl-walled installation was created by artist Tierney Milne

In Surrey, a pop-up installation at Guildford Town Centre puts a charitable spin on the old “Doodle Art” hobby.

Launched Monday (Aug. 15) for a couple of weeks, the interactive “Doodle Classroom” offers a colouring project for everyone in the mall’s centre court area (lower level).

Shoppers use markers to add colour to the 950-square-foot, vinyl-walled installation created by Tierney Milne, a Montreal-born designer and artist currently living in Vancouver.

A similar “Classroom” is also located at Metropolis at Metrotown this month, until Sept. 5.

For every visitor to the Doodle Classrooms, $5 will be donated to the Breakfast Club of Canada “to help give all children access to a healthy breakfast to fuel their learning.”

For doodling, shoppers at Guildford Town Centre can enter for a chance to win one of five $1000 back-to-school shopping sprees.


ArtCharity and Donations

