Don’t honk. It’s just some geese crossing the road

A neighbour escorted two geese and their goslings across a busy Langley thoroughfare.

Again this spring a family of geese nested in the yard of Laurel Thomas on a children’s treehouse.

Hank Hamstra donned his safety vest and hard hat to help a family of geese cross one of Langley’s busiest roadways.

The family recently left the Willoughby yard of Laurel Thomas to seek out wetter habitat.

For the past five years, the Thomas family has watched the geese family with their new goslings each year. The mating pair “nest on my kids’ old treehouse roof each year.”

”This year was no exception for how cute they all were,” she told the Langley Advance. “Every year they head down 76th Avenue to cross the four lanes of busy traffic at 200th Street. I phoned my neighbour for help this year, and he was glad to oblige.”