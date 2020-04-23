Deltassist’s North Delta office, located at 9097 Scott Road. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Donations needed for Deltassist ‘baby depot’

Depot to help families who are struggling or have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Deltassist and North Delta Evangelical Free Church are asking for the public’s help to establish a “baby depot” to help families who are struggling financially or who may have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In order to stock the depot, donations of diapers, baby wipes and baby formula are needed.

Donations can be dropped off at North Delta Evangelical Free Church (11300 84th Ave.) Monday to Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The church is also accepting non-perishable food items on behalf of the Food Bank. For information, call 604-594-0522.

If you have a child that is two years old or under and you are in need of assistance, please contact Deltassist at community@wearenorthside.com to get your name on the contact list, and Deltassist will contact you once they have product in place.

For more information on what’s happening at Deltassist, check out the news page on the agency’s website at deltassist.com/news, call Deltassist at 604-594-3455 or 604-946-9526, or email inquiry@deltassist.com.

