Donations give White Rock Rotary meal program a boost

Students Thanksgiving Day contribution adds to fundraising

Some 48 people in need received a hot turkey meal with all the trimmings on Thanksgiving Day, Monday. (George Garrett photo)

Some 48 people in need received a hot turkey meal with all the trimmings on Thanksgiving Day, Monday. (George Garrett photo)

White Rock Rotary’s Feed My City program has received a $3,800 boost – thanks to donations received on Thanksgiving Day, Monday (Oct. 11).

“It was truly a day to be thankful,” said club spokesperson George Garrett.

He said the program – established to distribute free meals to those in need while similar church programs were suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic – had 48 clients who lined up at the Feed My City booth in uptown White Rock to receive a hot turkey meal, with all the trimmings, provided by Seriously Good Catering.

In addition to Rotary volunteers, the hot lunches were handed out by a group of former Laronde Elementary students, at the invitation of honorary Rotarian Moti Bali.

Along with their parents, the students were there to donate $1,000 to the program – money that was among funds previously earmarked for their elementary school graduation and a hiking trip, both of which had been cancelled due to COVID.

“The reaction of the students was one of great satisfaction – they felt good being directly involved,” Garrett said.

Also contributing to the Thanksgiving Day total were donations from Helen Liu and John and Rose Block of the Block Foundation.

Rotary club president Gordy Sangha, manager of the Ocean Promenade Hotel (which has also donated $10,000 to the cause) said that, while some church meal programs are coming back on stream, the Feed My City program clearly fills a need and must be continued.

“We want to be sure that people do not go hungry, particularly in the rainy and cold winter months ahead,” he added.


alex.browne@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on

charityRotary

Previous story
THINK GREEN: Forest fires are natural but B.C.’s are burning at an unsustainable rate
Next story
Surrey Arts & Business Awards for Ero, Johal, Randhawa and Fraser Valley Musical Theatre

Just Posted

Brewery owners Stephen Gregorig (left) and Jamie Overgaard recently won a silver-medal for their English-style IPA Orion 1-1. Their taproom, Smugglers Trail Caskworks, opened in Port Kells one year ago. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Port Kells brewery wins silver medal at national Canadian beer awards

A linotype operator stands in the heritage Strathmore Standard newspaper building at Heritage Park in Calgary. (Photo: Ursula Maxwell-Lewis)
COLUMN: Calgary’s Heritage Park offers a great deal of attractions

File photo
City crew finds ‘possible’ human remains in Newton

Richard Tichelman sings a cover of Starship’s hit song “We Built This City” during an online broadcast of Surrey Arts & Business Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 12. (YouTube image)
Surrey Arts & Business Awards for Ero, Johal, Randhawa and Fraser Valley Musical Theatre