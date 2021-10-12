Donations give White Rock Rotary meal program a boost

Some 48 people in need received a hot turkey meal with all the trimmings on Thanksgiving Day, Monday. (George Garrett photo)

White Rock Rotary’s Feed My City program has received a $3,800 boost – thanks to donations received on Thanksgiving Day, Monday (Oct. 11).

“It was truly a day to be thankful,” said club spokesperson George Garrett.

He said the program – established to distribute free meals to those in need while similar church programs were suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic – had 48 clients who lined up at the Feed My City booth in uptown White Rock to receive a hot turkey meal, with all the trimmings, provided by Seriously Good Catering.

In addition to Rotary volunteers, the hot lunches were handed out by a group of former Laronde Elementary students, at the invitation of honorary Rotarian Moti Bali.

Along with their parents, the students were there to donate $1,000 to the program – money that was among funds previously earmarked for their elementary school graduation and a hiking trip, both of which had been cancelled due to COVID.

“The reaction of the students was one of great satisfaction – they felt good being directly involved,” Garrett said.

Also contributing to the Thanksgiving Day total were donations from Helen Liu and John and Rose Block of the Block Foundation.

Rotary club president Gordy Sangha, manager of the Ocean Promenade Hotel (which has also donated $10,000 to the cause) said that, while some church meal programs are coming back on stream, the Feed My City program clearly fills a need and must be continued.

“We want to be sure that people do not go hungry, particularly in the rainy and cold winter months ahead,” he added.