Tim Baillie, lead organizer (or “supreme commander” as he’s called at the event) of the annual Toque Tuesday event in Surrey. (File photo: Lauren Collins)

Donations collected at Surrey's 'Toque Tuesday' event, Feb. 1 at city hall

Annual community ball-hockey tournament cancelled this year due to the pandemic

People can help youth experiencing homelessness in Surrey during another Toque Tuesday event.

On Feb. 1 at Surrey Civic Plaza, volunteers will collect new and used winter clothes for youth including hats, scarves, gloves, jackets and more, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 13450 University Drive.

Check out the inflatable red rink there, and drop off a donation for Pacific Community Resource Society.

Toque Tuesday is an annual community ball-hockey tournament, cancelled this year due to the pandemic.

The event supports the Raising the Roof national campaign “by working to provide solutions for those experiencing homelessness in the community,” according to an event post on surrey.ca.

Last year, Toque Tuesday hockey games in Surrey were also cancelled, and a drive-thru donation event was organized instead by Tim Baillie, a retired fire captain known as “Supreme Commander” of the event.

• READ MORE: Ball hockey scrubbed, Surrey’s ‘Toque Tuesday’ turns to drive-thru collection to help homeless.

The friendly games of ball hockey have involved close to two dozen teams in previous years.

The goal is to have fun around a very serious subject, Baillie says.

“This time of the year, potentially, the coldest and wettest and a tough time of the year, (it’s about) what those people are going through on the streets right now,” Baillie said in 2020. “If one day a year, we can make homelessness at the front of our thoughts, that’s what this is all about.”


