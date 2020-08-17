Sources Community Resources Society has received five donated cellphones – with voice and data plans - that will be available to trauma counselling clients. (File photo)

Donated cellphones a ‘lifeline’ for domestic-violence survivors

Sources Community Resources Society receives five phones for trauma counselling clients

Women experiencing domestic violence have increased access to help during the pandemic, through a recent donation of cellphones by Shaw Communications, Telus and Rogers.

According to an Aug. 13 news release, Sources Community Resources Society received five cellphones, along with voice and data plans for each.

The devices were among more than 450 donated last month to the Ending Violence Association of B.C. (EVA BC), in an effort to “support increased safety for women and individuals facing gender-based violence throughout B.C.”

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, anti-violence service providers across B.C. are reporting they are seeing an increase in demand for help and an increase in severity of the types of violence that are being reported,” a July news release explains.

“The social distancing required during the pandemic has made it difficult for those facing violence to access services safely and confidentially.”

The UN has termed an increase in domestic violence rates seen in certain regions across Canada in recent months as a “shadow pandemic,” the release adds.

READ MORE: Statistics Canada report looks at COVID-19’s impact on violence in the family

Sources is part of EVA BC’s network of frontline anti-violence service providers. The cellphone donation “created both relief and appreciation,” the Aug. 13 release states.

“With so many women locked into violent situations, new methods of connecting were clearly needed and, like many other workplaces, technology became an obvious choice.”

Sources trauma counselling manager Deirdre Goudriaan said the devices – described as a “lifeline” for survivors – are being used to help women access counselling on the phone or via virtual sessions, and are available for the duration of a client’s counselling sessions.

“The value of these phones is tremendous,” Goudriaan said.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirusdomestic violenceSurreyWhite Rock

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
South Surrey seniors workout with MP Findlay

Just Posted

Surrey Police Board launches nationwide search for chief

Posting closes Aug. 28

‘Best of Cloverdale’ contest returns

Voters can cast ballots once a day until Sept. 5; enter to win $250 gift card for Save-On-Foods

Donated cellphones a ‘lifeline’ for domestic-violence survivors

Sources Community Resources Society receives five phones for trauma counselling clients

Police warn of ‘dangerous’ sex offender, with ‘high risk to re-offend,’ living in Surrey

Howard Geddes-Skelding, 28, was released from BC Corrections Aug. 14, Surrey RCMP say

Now reopened, Surrey McDonald’s closed temporarily after possible COVID-19 exposure

Restaurant chain says employee had been ‘in contact with an individual who tested positive’

QUIZ: How much do you know about the RCMP?

Canada’s national police force marks its 100th anniversary in 2020

Blues edge Canucks 3-2 in OT to climb back into NHL playoff series

Vancouver leads best-of-7 series 2-1; Game 4 Monday

Jagmeet Singh calls for ‘systemic change’ for policing during Vancouver Island visit

NDP federal leader met with the friends and family of Chantel Moore on Sunday

Abbotsford Police seek witnesses to sexual assault

Alleged incident occurred on South Fraser Way on Saturday morning

Thousands of CRA and government accounts disabled after cyberattack

Federal authorities scrambling for answers

Vancouverites party on the streets, in spite of celebrity messaging

Police say they quickly shut down an impromptu street gathering

From masks to cohorting, a guide to back-to-school rules across the country

B.C. school districts are to post final return details online by Aug. 26

Robert Trump, U.S. president’s younger brother, dead at 71

‘He was not just my brother, he was my best friend’

VIDEO: Seal pup and mom play and ‘kiss’ in Oak Bay Marina

BRNKL seal cam captures harbour seal growing up in busy harbour

Most Read