Doug and Jim from R.E.C. for Kids help Lorraine Yates and Kirsti Kober from Deltassist put away the bikes for Deltassist’s annual toy depot on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. (Photo submitted)

Donated bikes to help low-income kids in Delta have a merry Christmas

Surrey-based R.E.C. for Kids donated the bikes to Deltassist for its annual Christmas toy depot

Thirteen low-income kids will be getting new bikes this holiday season thanks to a donation to Deltassist’s Christmas toy depot from a Surrey-based charity.

R.E.C. for Kids is a non-profit organization formed by a group of Rotarians in 2007 that provides sports equipment to kids in need. The organization collects, refurbishes and repairs used sports and recreational equipment which it then redistributes to underprivileged youth recognized by referral organizations throughout Surrey, White Rock, Langley and North Delta.

Deltassist refers families to R.E.C. for Kids throughout the year for sports equipment so that every child has access to the necessary equipment to participate in their sport of their choice.

On Thursday, Nov. 7, representatives from R.E.C. for Kids stopped by Deltassist’s North Delta office with 13 bikes for the organizations’s annual toy depot, to be held Dec. 10-12, 2019.

To prepare for the toy depot, Deltassist is currently accepting donations of new, unwrapped toys for children from birth to 16 years of age, and as always the need is greatest for infants and teens.

Deltassist is also accepting donations of non-perishable food for its Christmas hamper program. Items most needed include breakfast cereals, canned ham and chicken, canned hearty meals (e.g. stew), peanut butter, rice, pasta and sauce, hot chocolate and cookies.

Christmas food hampers will be delivered to low-income families, seniors and individuals in Delta by local service clubs on Saturday, Dec. 21.

Toys and food items can be dropped off at Deltassist’s North Delta office (9097 Scott Rd., open Monday to Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.) or Ladner office (#200 5000 Bridge St., open Monday to Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.).

Meanwhile, registration for Deltassist’s Christmas programs is now open. Applicants can register for a Christmas food hamper and to attend the annual toy depot in person at either Deltassist’s North Delta or Ladner office.

To complete registration, Deltassist requires proof of residence in Delta, proof of income and CareCards for children registered for the toy depot.

The deadline to register for the toy depot is Friday, Dec. 6, and Christmas food hamper applications will be accepted until Friday, Dec. 13.

Deltassist has adjusted its eligibility criteria to reflect the higher cost of living, and the new threshold can be found at deltassist.com/community/deltassist-christmas-programs-information-and-registration.

For more information about Deltassist’s Christmas programs, visit deltassist.com/community/christmas-toy-drive-and-food-hampers, or contact Colleen Danes, Deltassist ‘s community services co-ordinator, at 604-594-3455 or colleend@deltassist.com.


