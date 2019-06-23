Dominion Day celebrations set for South Surrey’s historic Stewart Farm

Children line up for an old-fashioned sack race at the historic Stewart Farm. Dominion Day activities are scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 29, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The farm is located at 13723 Crescent Rd. in South Surrey. (Contributed photo)

South Surrey’s Historic Stewart Farm will celebrate Canada Day – or, as it was called not all that long ago, Dominion Day – the old-fashioned way.

The Dominion Day Festival returns to the South Surrey heritage site on June 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering a variety of family-friendly activities, such as a Calithumpian noise-making parade, ice cream churning, dancers and children’s entertainers, Victorian lawn game competitions, the Peace Arch Weavers and Spinners (PAWS) spinning on site, performances by the Re-enactors and more.

“For us here at the farm, it’s a celebration that pays tribute to the past, but also the start of summer and all the great family-friendly events and programs that go along with it,” said Jerrilin Spence, curator of the picturesque site – home to eight beautifully preserved heritage buildings circa 1900.

While on site, visitors 12 and under are encouraged to pick up their free Heritage Kids Passport at the welcome table. It’s a brand new program that launches on June 29 and runs until Sept. 3.

“This is such a fun way for families to get reacquainted with the farm and try some activities they may have missed in the past,” said Spence of the challenge that includes typing a letter on the farm’s old-fashioned typewriter, participating in a potato-sack race, taking in a butter-churning demo and more.

“Keep coming back all summer long to collect a minimum of eight stamps for a chance to win some exciting prizes, including an invitation to an exclusive pizza party at the farm, an honorary key and a chance at winning both a $100 Toys R Us gift card and a copy of the award-winning book Surrey: A City of Stories.”

Dominion Day History

Dominion Day history dates back to 1868 when the Governor General proclaimed that Canadians should celebrate the anniversary of confederation. In 1879, July 1 became a statutory holiday known as Dominion Day. It wasn’t until 1982 that the name of the holiday was changed to Canada Day.

The Historic Stewart Farm is located at 13723 Crescent Rd. in South Surrey. Additional parking is located in the west parking lot of Elgin Heritage Park, approximately 400 metres west of the main entrance. Site hours are Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. Entrance is by donation. For more information call 604-592-6956 or visit www.surrey.ca/heritage. Follow the farm on Facebook @HeritageSurreyBC.