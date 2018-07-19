‘Dog Days’ returning to North Delta seniors centre

The public will get a chance to meet, and pet, a number of working dogs from the community

Guide dogs and other working pups will be heading to the Kennedy Seniors Centre on Tuesday, July 24 for their Dog Days of Summer. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Dog Days are back again at the Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre this summer.

On July 24, the seniors centre will once again be home to a celebration of Delta’s working dogs. From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., attendees will get a chance to pet and learn more about some of our local four-legged heroes, including future guide dogs, autism support dogs and service dogs.

Delta Police victim services trauma dog Caber, perhaps Delta’s best-known canine, will be there, as will several of the youngest guide dog recruits.

Susie Ward will be there with her guide-dog-in-training Lizzy. They were at the event in 2016, the last time it was held at the Kennedy. She recalled the sheer variety of dogs that were at the event.

“There was one lab there that was actually 160 pounds — he was big. But the reason he was that way was because the women he had … would lean on him until he could get her to a safe place to sit,” Ward said. “They had little dogs there who were just great assistance dogs. They were therapy dogs for people … that needed that comfort but they couldn’t handle a big dog like this.”

“The folks that were there appreciated every bit of time that we spent with them,” she continued. “It was awesome, I really liked it.”

The event will feature presentations by Bill Thornton, founder of the B.C. and Alberta Guide Dogs Association, and Kim Gramlich, handler for Caber and representative for Pacific Assistance Dogs Society (PADS).

Tickets are $5 and on sale at the Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre until July 23. Proceeds benefit B.C. and Alberta Guide Dogs Society and PADS.



grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter