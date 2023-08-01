Dog days of summer celebrated with photo shoots at White Rock Seniors Village

Harold Zelt with Penny outside White Rock Seniors Village on Sunday. People were encouraged to bring their pups by the residence for a chance to appear in Zelt’s fourth Dogs of White Rock calendar, which has raised $4,700 for the BC SPCA so far. (Tricia Weel photo) People were encouraged to bring their pups by the residence for a chance to appear in Harold Zelt’s fourth Dogs of White Rock calendar, which has raised $4,700 for the BC SPCA so far. (Tricia Weel photo) From top: Riley, a 10-month-old Wheaten terrier, enjoys a ‘pup cup’ at White Rock Seniors Village Sunday; Harold Zelt’s Dogs of White Rock calendars have so far raised $4,700 for the BC SPCA; Summer, a 14-month-old whippet mix, gives the camera a nose ‘boop’ at White Rock Seniors Village Sunday (Tricia Weel photos) Summer, a 14-month-old whippet mix, gives the camera a nose ‘boop’ at White Rock Seniors Village Sunday, where people brought their canines by the residence for a chance to appear in Harold Zelt’s fourth Dogs of White Rock calendar, which has raised $4,700 for the BC SPCA so far. (Tricia Weel photo)

His first camera was a vintage-style, box camera.

Harold Zelt, 96, is well-known for his talent of taking local canines’ photos for his popular dog calendars, and has had a passion for photography since he was young.

He eventually, switched to digital and, being an avid dog lover as well, soon started snapping photos of dogs and their guardians while he was out and about on his scooter in White Rock.

During COVID, Zelt began creating calendars featuring his photos of local four-legged fur babies, with proceeds raised donated to the BC SPCA.

A resident at White Rock Seniors Village, Zelt isn’t able to get around like he used to, but he still loves dogs and photography, and is in the process of creating his fourth Dogs of White Rock calendar, with help from his sons.

“I used to take photos of people walking with their dogs… I’m not able to do it anymore,” he said on Sunday (July 30), when the facility hosted a second dog photo shoot for him (the first was the previous Sunday, July 23), encouraging local residents to bring their canines by for photos from 10 a.m. to noon.

READ ALSO: Senior releases third Dogs of White Rock calendar

The picture that started it all was of a young dog tied to a tree in a local park, Zelt related.

The dog’s owner was nearby, and the senior was compelled to snap the candid photo, and has continued to photograph the bond between dog and owner ever since.

Since he started the calendars, $4,700 has been raised for the BC SPCA.

Zelt gave a heartfelt “thank you” to a beloved former recreation aide at White Rock Seniors Village, Elsie, for encouraging him to start the calendar and “for all of her help and support in the production of the calendar for the past three years.”

Anyone who missed the opportunity to come by on the weekend is welcome to drop by White Rock Seniors Village, 1183 Maple St., between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily to have their dog’s photo taken for the calendar.

The calendars are expected to be ready by November.

