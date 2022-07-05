District Rotarians to fete touring president in White Rock

Rotary International President Jennifer Jones will stop in White Rock on Sunday as she gets set to wind up her coast-to-coast tour in Victoria. (Contributed photo)

Rotary International’s Jennifer Jones is first woman to hold the office

Rotarians from all over District 5050 – which includes the Semiahmoo Peninsula and also some U.S. clubs – will gather at White Rock’s Memorial Park on the waterfront Sunday (July 10) to welcome Rotary International’s first female president, Jennifer Jones.

Jones, from Windsor, Ont., was officially installed on July 1, and is currently on a coast-to-coast tour of Canada, starting in Newfoundland and including the Northwest Territories. It will conclude in Victoria on July 11.

She will be officially welcomed to White Rock by Mayor Darryl Walker and other dignitaries, including Rotary Assistant District Governor Joan Apel, in an event starting at 10:30 a.m.

The event, which will feature speeches and live music to entertain an expected crowd of 200 to 300 people, will conclude at 2 p.m.

Jones is expected to speak on her precedent-breaking presidency – the first time a woman has occupied the post in Rotary International since it was founded 115 years ago – and also the theme of her one-year term, “Imagine.”

After mingling with visitors, Jones will wind up her visit by helping with a beach-cleaning session with Rotarians and Ocean Wise Beach Clean-Up.

Rotary International now has 35,000 Rotary Clubs in 200 countries, George Garrett, White Rock Rotary Club member and publicist noted.

“Rotary is pledged to promote peace, fight disease, provide clean water, sanitation and hygiene,” he said.

“Its goals include supporting education, growth of local economies and protection of the environment.”



alex.browne@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RotaryWhite Rock