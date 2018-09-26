Distracted drivers targeted

Think of Me launched in Surrey, White Rock

White Rock and Surrey RCMP joined police across the Lower Mainland this week by launching the Think of Me campaign.

In partnership with ICBC, both police forces and their partnering agencies are targeting distracted drivers and speeders, “especially now that children are back in school.”

“This initiative is a powerful reminder to drivers to stay focused on the road and watch for children, especially in or around school zones,” Karen Klein, local ICBC road safety co-ordinator, said in a news release. “When you’re behind the wheel, take a break from your phone. Studies show drivers who are talking on a cellphone lose about 50 per cent of what’s going on around them.”

White Rock RCMP were at both White Rock schools Wednesday, speaking to drivers and issuing violation tickets when necessary, White Rock RCMP Const. Chantal Sears told Peace Arch News.

Throughout the Lower Mainland, officers will be handing out cards to drivers – designed by elementary students – to remind drivers about the dangers of distracted driving and to think of kids when driving in and around schools and playground zones.

Previous story
Crescent Park Annex celebrates a century
Next story
South Surrey Indigo ‘adopts’ school

Just Posted

Guardian of Surrey-Langley war memorial to get memorial of his own

The late Dave Manson spent 10 years looking after First World War memorial without pay

Distracted drivers targeted

Think of Me launched in Surrey, White Rock

South Surrey Indigo ‘adopts’ school

Adopt a School program fundraises for new library books, resources

Cloverdale-Langley City MP elected chair of environment, sustainable development committee

John Aldag says he looks forward to the ‘new challenge’

ACT Now Surrey trustee candidates want elected board to provide needed learning support

Slate wants enough teachers on call hired

B.C. woman behind Orange Shirt Day pens new book for teachers

Phyllis Webstad brings her book The Orange Shirt Story to classrooms province-wide.

COLUMN: B.C. doesn’t have enough workers to meet industries’ demand

Jock Finlayson of BC Business Council writes about the provincial government’s Labour Market Outlook

Startup offers $1 way into B.C. real estate

Vancouver-based company aims to give people cheaper ways to invest in the market

B.C. lawyer talks defamation during the municipal election

A cautionary tale of the risk of libel when people vent on social media

Horgan says B.C. LNG industry more likely under NDP government

B.C. Liberals added costs to the projects that scared off investors

Bill Cosby, now inmate NN7687, placed in single cell

He will serve his sentence at a state prison near Phoenix, near the home where a jury concluded he drugged and molested a woman in 2004

VIDEO: ‘The Stack’ to become tallest commercial building in B.C.

The 36-storey structure in the Coal Harbour neighbourhood to feature a climbing, twisting box design

Hairy mission: Canadian military eases restrictions on beards in uniform

The move is effective immediately and hopes to modernize the military for the 21st century

How to get your B.C. referendum package if you’re going to be away

Elections BC is set to send out mail-in ballots from Oct. 22 to Nov. 20 on electoral reform

Most Read