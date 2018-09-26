Distracted drivers targeted

White Rock and Surrey RCMP joined police across the Lower Mainland this week by launching the Think of Me campaign.

In partnership with ICBC, both police forces and their partnering agencies are targeting distracted drivers and speeders, “especially now that children are back in school.”

“This initiative is a powerful reminder to drivers to stay focused on the road and watch for children, especially in or around school zones,” Karen Klein, local ICBC road safety co-ordinator, said in a news release. “When you’re behind the wheel, take a break from your phone. Studies show drivers who are talking on a cellphone lose about 50 per cent of what’s going on around them.”

White Rock RCMP were at both White Rock schools Wednesday, speaking to drivers and issuing violation tickets when necessary, White Rock RCMP Const. Chantal Sears told Peace Arch News.

Throughout the Lower Mainland, officers will be handing out cards to drivers – designed by elementary students – to remind drivers about the dangers of distracted driving and to think of kids when driving in and around schools and playground zones.