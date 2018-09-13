File photo Ocean Cliff student Kyan Ashley winces as he holds up a bag of dog waste, which was removed – along with other garbage and debris – from Crescent Beach during a Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup effort last year.

Dig in for native plants, shoreline

Peninsula cleanup and planting events planned

For anyone looking for something they can dig into this weekend, Friends of Semiahmoo Bay Society is hosting a pair of environmental efforts.

On Saturday, a series of native-plant garden work parties are planned.

The Sept. 15 event is to get underway at 8 a.m. at the White Rock Native Plant Demonstration Garden, (14970 Marine Dr.). After a cleanup and planting, volunteers are to head to Dart’s Hill Native Plant Garden around 9:30 a.m. to plant. Then, it’s off to the Little Campbell Forest Trail at 1284 184 St. for another cleanup and planting.

Participants – who are to include South Surrey-White Rock MP Gordie Hogg and youth council members – are advised to dress for the weather. Refreshments and tools will be provided.

For more, contact Marg at blueheron@birdsonthebay.ca

On Sunday (Sept. 16), FOSBS members will be tending to the important bird habitat of Blackie Spit from 10 a.m. till noon as part of the Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup program.

Organizers advise those planning to turn out to dress for the weather, and bring gloves, gumboots and binoculars (if desired).

Tools and refreshments will be provided. Meet at the tent in Blackie Spit Park, 3136 McBride Ave.

To register, email Sharon Jones at mshiker4@gmail.com

