Dementia webinar to explore links between music and the brain

Series offers tips, info for Surrey, White Rock residents

A dementia webinar set for June 9 offers White Rock residents and others affected an opportunity to explore links between music and the brain.

The session is among a series put on by the Alzheimer Society of B.C. to share practical tips and information.

READ MORE: Alzheimer Society invites White Rock residents to series of educational webinars

According to a news release issued May 19, ‘Music and the brain: Key considerations for dementia’ – at 10 a.m. on June 9 – will feature McMaster University instructor Chelsea Mackinnon talking about how music “may contribute to decreasing the risk of developing dementia, and the links it has with connection and communication.”

“She educates students, health-care providers and family members about how they can use music within their own caring practices,” the release states.

Other webinars planned for June include an opportunity to hear directly from people living with dementia as they reflect on what they have learned through their experience of the disease.

The ‘Lived experience’ webinar is set for 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 24. In it, the release states, Jim Mann, Myrna Norman and Craig Burns – advocates and community members who are living with dementia – will share tips and strategies on how to learn to live well with the disease, and will touch on topics including problems with telling time, lack of initiative, resistance to hygiene, loss of abilities and more.

For a full list of webinars, to register or to access free recorded webinars, visit alzbc.org/webinars


