Deltassist volunteers offering free tax help for low-income Delta residents

The service is available for those who are unable to complete their tax return or pay for assistance

Tax season is here, and volunteers at Deltassist Family & Community Services are available to prepare income tax returns for low-income Deltans.

Many people don’t know that they need to file a tax return in order to receive the GST/HST tax credit or the Canada Child Tax Benefit. Filing on time is important when receiving other benefits such as the Guaranteed Income Supplement for seniors and PharmaCare.

Deltassist volunteers are here to help people living in Delta, on low-income and either unable to complete their income tax and benefit return themselves or pay for assistance. Volunteers receive training through Canada Revenue Agency’s community volunteer income tax program and are able to complete tax returns for 2019 as well as 2018, 2017 and 2016.

North Delta residents can call 604-594-3455 to book an appointment at Deltassist’s North Delta office (9097 Scott Rd.) and South Delta residents can call 604-946-9526 to book an appointment at Deltassist’s Ladner office (202 5000 Bridge St.) Please note both offices are closed between 12 and 1 p.m.

For more information, please contact Colleen Danes, community services coordinator, at 604-946-9526 or colleend@deltassist.com.


Delta

