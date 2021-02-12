Canadian income tax forms. (Better Business Bureau photo)

Canadian income tax forms. (Better Business Bureau photo)

Deltassist volunteers here to help at tax time

Due to COVID-19, this year’s free income tax clinic will be a ‘drop-off and pick-up’ event

Tax season is just around the corner, and volunteers at Deltassist Family & Community Services are available to prepare income tax returns for low-income Delta residents.

Many people may not know that they need to file a tax return in order to receive the GST/HST tax credit or the Canada Child Tax Benefit, and filing a tax return on time is important when receiving other benefits such as the Guaranteed Income Supplement for seniors, MSP premium assistance and Pharmacare.

If you live in Delta, are low-income, have a simple return and are either unable to complete your own income tax and benefit return yourself or pay for assistance, Deltassist volunteers are here to help. (Check Deltassist’s website or call your local office if you’re unsure whether or not you qualify for assistance.)

Volunteers receive training through Canada Revenue Agency’s Community Volunteer Income Tax Program and are able to complete tax returns for 2020, 2019, 2018 and 2017.

Due to COVID-19, this year’s free income tax clinic will be a “drop-off and pick-up” event.

Beginning Monday, March 1, North Delta residents can call 604-594-3455 for information about dropping off their tax documents at Deltassist’s North Delta office (9097 Scott Road). South Delta residents can call 604-946-9526 for information dropping off their tax documents at Deltassist’s Ladner office (202 – 5000 Bridge Street). Both offices are closed between 12-1 p.m.

For more information, contact community services co-ordinator Kirsti Kober at kirstik@deltassist.com or visit deltassist.com/community/income-tax-assistance.


Most Read