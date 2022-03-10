Deltassist offering tax help for low-income Delta residents

Due to COVID-19, this year’s free income tax clinic will once again be a ‘drop-off and pick-up’ affair

It’s tax season again and volunteers at Deltassist Family & Community Services are available to prepare income tax returns for low-income Delta residents.

Deltassist offers a free income tax clinic for people with low income and simple tax situations (for eligibility requirements, visit deltassist.com/community/income-tax-assistance), and their volunteers can assist in filing late and multiple-year taxes.

Volunteers receive training through Canada Revenue Agency’s Community Volunteer Income Tax Program and and will handle your information to keep it secure and confidential.

Due to COVID-19, this year’s free income tax clinic will once again be a “drop-off and pick-up” event.

All required documents — including income statements (T4, T5, etc.); medical or dental receipts; donation, tuition and transit pass receipts; and last year’s tax return or Notice of Assessment — can be dropped off at either Deltassist’s North Delta or South Delta office, at which time residents will have to fill out a disclaimer and an intake form.

Residents’ tax documents will be ready for pick-up within a few weeks, and volunteers will call if they have any questions while filing.

For assistance or questions, call your nearest Deltassist location. The North Delta office is located at 9097 Scott Road, phone number 604-594-3455 and open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Deltassist’s South Delta office is located at 202 – 5000 Bridge Street in Ladner, phone number 604-946-9526, and is open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday.

Non-Delta residents can find a free tax clinic near them by visiting canada.ca/en/revenue-agency/services/tax/individuals/community-volunteer-income-tax-program



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Deltataxes