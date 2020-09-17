Deltassist offering healthy relationships group, immigrant parents seminar

Deltassist has several free online programs and groups set to begin in the coming weeks.

Starting Wednesday, Sept. 30, Deltassist is hosting a healthy relationships group for men and women 19 and older. The group is meant to provide participants with an opportunity to develop more satisfying relationships, learn anger management skills and non-abusive behaviours, develop a caring respect for themselves and others, and take responsibility for their own actions.

Before joining, participants will have a pre-screening discussion with a counsellor to better understand their personal situations and explain the group in more detail. This discussion will be conducted virtually or over the phone before starting the group. Counsellors can also contact participants’ partners (or ex-partners) and offer them support while participants take part in the group. The safety of children and partners is a primary objective of this group.

Trained facilitators will guide participants through a 12-week program of live, interactive group sessions in a safe, non-judgmental and confidential online space. To join, participants will need access to the internet and a computer, iPad or iPhone in a private location.

The helathy relationships group, which is available in English and in Punjabi, will “meet” every Wednesday, 5-7 p.m., from Sept. 30 to Oct. 14. Another group will convene every Thursday, 5-7 p.m., from Oct. 22 to Dec. 17.

For more information or to register, call Tejinder at 604-594-3455, ext. 110.

Starting Friday, Oct. 2, Deltassist is offering a new online yoga series, dubbed “Yoga for Stress Relief.” The class, which focuses on breathwork and gentle poses, is designed to give people an opportunity to try yoga for the first time or continue to evolve in their existing yoga practice, while reconnecting with their bodies and taking a moment for themselves to just breathe.

Classes run every Friday through to Dec 11, from 11 a.m. to noon. Anyone looking to join is asked to email Carlee at carleef@deltassist.com two days before the class they wish to attend.

Looking to get a jump on things? Check out the “Belly Breathing” and “Creating Rhythms” videos available at deltassist.com/news/ongoing-events.

Finally, starting Monday, Oct. 5, Deltassist is offering what it describes as a “fist-of-its-kind” program for immigrant parents raising their children in Canada.

“For many newcomer parents to Canada and British Columbia, child-rearing is often cited as one of the primary challenges when adjusting to life in the new world. What will become of our children? How will our history, ancestry and culture continue through them? How can we keep from ‘messing up’ our kids?” reads a press release announcing the new online seminar.

“These are just some of the questions we will explore during this first-of-a-kind offering at Deltassist through this unique six-week interactive course on parenting for new immigrants.”

The program is open to anyone who has moved to Canada within the last 10 years and is curious about how to cultivate more intention, purpose and awareness in how they parent their children.

Facilitators Ravi Teja and Jamil Popatia will lead participants through interactive exercises and group discussions on various topics such as compassionate communication, parenting styles and strategies, attachment theory, discipline, cultural competency and much more. Teja and Popatia bring a wealth of knowledge as well as lived experience as newcomers themselves or children of newcomers to Canada.

The program will run every Monday, 6-8 p.m., from Oct. 5 to Nov. 9. To register, email ravit@deltassist.com or call 604-594 3455, ext. 152. The number of participants is limited so early registration is highly recommended.

For more info about these and other programs and community supports, visit deltassist.com.



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CommunityDelta