Deltassist looking for volunteers to turn parking lot into paradise

This corner of the parking lot behind Deltassist’s North Delta office is slated to become a community garden. (James Smith photo)

Deltassist is looking for volunteers to help turn a “parking lot into paradise.”

The organization, in partnership with the Earthwise Society, is planning to install a small community garden behind its North Delta office to help provide those in need with fresh produce while also offering a space for seniors and volunteers to relax and experience nature hands-on. As well, the garden will be a place where counsellors can meet with clients and engage in horticultural therapy.

“[The garden]’s an opportunity for our volunteers to do something, it’s an opportunity for our clients to have a place to meet that is beneficial for them, and it also is an opportunity to grow food and give it away for free,” said Lorraine Yates, manager of seniors and community services at Deltassist.

“It hits all the marks.”

READ MORE: Community garden to turn barren Deltassist parking lot into a ‘paradise’

The dates have been set, the plans have been drawn, and all they need now is a few eager community members to help make the garden a reality.

With the help of expert builders and gardeners from Earthwise, Deltassist will be building five large garden beds with bench seating around them Aug. 9 and 10, then filling them with soil and planting vegetables, herbs, berries and bee-friendly flowers Aug. 16 and 17.

Many hands make for light work, so Deltassist is hoping to sign up as many volunteers as possible. The build will take place at Deltassist’s North Delta office, located at 9097 Scott Rd., starting at 9 a.m. each day.Refreshments will be provided all day, including a tasty lunch.

Anyone interested in volunteering can email Deltassist at inquiry@deltassist.com or phone Lorraine Yates at 604-594-3455, ext. 130.



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter