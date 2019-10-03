Deltassist board of directors vice-president Rod Binder (centre) presents Shirley Flett (left) and Robert Hebden (right) with their Volunteer of the Year awards at the organization’s annual general meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. (Photo submitted)

Deltassist honours two with volunteer of the year awards

Delta residents Shirley Flett and Robert Hebden received their awards at Deltassist’s AGM on Sept. 25

Deltassist recognized two individuals with volunteer of the year awards at its annual general meeting last week.

The organization’s Distinguished Volunteer of the Year award was given to Robert Hebden for his long-standing history of volunteerism with Deltassist.

For 10 years, Hebden and his photography group have volunteered their time and resources to create family photo packages for Deltassist’s Christmas Toy Depot families. Every year, Hebden and his club set up a photo studio in the Deltassist conference area and take beautiful professional portraits that are then distributed to the families at the annual toy depot. Hedben and his club also include a CD of all the photos taken at no charge, making the photo packages a highlight for many Delta families at Christmas.

In addition to the annual Christmas photo shoot, Hebden has for the past 10 years also assisted the 38th Canadian Baden-Powell Guild move all the toys from Deltassist’s office to the toy depot, as well as helped deliver Christmas Hampers with the North Delta Lions for the past eight years.

“Rob’s contribution to Deltassist Christmas programs is invaluable,” the organization said in a press release. “We are not aware of another Christmas bureau that offers free family Christmas photo packages, and we would not be able to offer this service either if it were not for Rob.”

With so many wonderful volunteers deserving of recognition, Deltassist added a second award at this year’s AGM. The Rising Star Volunteer of the Year Award recognizes a volunteer that has started in the last couple years and has already become an invaluable member of Deltassist’s team.

Shirley Flett began volunteering with Deltassist’s weekly bread gleaning program in October 2018 and soon after began helping with the organization’s emergency food program as well, sorting the items and checking to ensure that no one gets expired goods, as well as putting together emergency food bags for clients in need.

Flett’s knack for organizing has also led her to assisting counsellors in sorting donated infant clothing, diapers and food for their clients in need.

“Shirley Flett has become such a fixture around Deltassist that we often joke that Shirley needs her own office,” the organization said.

Flett is also a keen gardener and is an active volunteer with Deltassist’s community garden project, helping with weeding, watering, planting and all garden-work parties.

