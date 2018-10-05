The first annual Girls Who Lead conference takes place Friday, Oct. 19 at North Delta’s Seaquam Secondary. (Photo submitted)

Delta women invited to first ‘Girls Who Lead’ conference

The first annual conference will bring women leaders and high school girls together

Delta’s women leaders will be joining forces with the city’s high school girls to celebrate “Girls Who Lead.”

The first annual Girls Who Lead conference is being hosted as a partnership between the Delta Police Department, the Delta School District and the Delta Police Foundation on Friday, Oct. 19 (a district-wide non-instructional day), from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Seaquam Secondary. The conference is intended to inspire women to set big goals for themselves.

The event will feature guest speakers including a female pilot, doctor, cancer researcher, philanthropist, police officer and former Team Canada goalie-turned-firefighter. These speakers will talk about their professional and personal experiences in the morning, leading to break-out sessions later in the day.

In the afternoon, participants will have the opportunity to try some hands-on activities: doing the police officer physical aptitude test, trying on Delta Fire Department gear, checking out paramedic equipment and visiting with police women who work in the K9 and emergency response departments.

The conference is geared towards women in leadership, but is open to any high school-aged students in Delta. The conference is free for students, and participants will receive a free lunch and eight volunteer credits.

Those interested in participating in the conference can register online at girls-who-lead.eventbrite.ca.


