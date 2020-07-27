South Delta Artists Guild members Rod Winning (centre-left) and Jan Strehler (centre-right) drop off a large number of paintings at Reach Child and Youth Development Society’s office in Ladner on Thursday, July 2, 2020. The paintings and many more pieces of art will be auctioned off as part of the Reach for Beauty: Art Auction for Autism from July 26 through Aug. 10, 2020. Also pictured: Reach development manager Kristin Bibbs (left) and volunteer Linda Edwards (right). (Submitted photo)

Delta virtual art auction to support kids with autism

Reach Society’s ‘Reach for Beauty: Art Auction for Autism’ will run until Monday, Aug. 10

Reach Child and Youth Development Society is auctioning off work by Delta artists to support local children with developmental challenges.

Beginning on Sunday, July 26, the public can visit reachforbeauty.ca to bid on works of art by Delta artists Gary Nay, Michael Abraham, Yorke Graham, the South Delta Artists Guild and many others in various mediums, including original paintings, prints, pottery, photography, metal and stone.

Best of all, supporters can browse the collection of items up for auction online at any time of day.

“Due to current restrictions on physical events, we have had to come up with new and creative ways to continue to fundraise. Our virtual art auction is a perfect avenue as it allows people to view and purchase inspired creations from the safety of their home while simultaneously supporting Reach,” Kristin Bibbs, development manager at Reach Child and Youth Development Society, said in a press release. “The generosity of the participating artists has been truly extraordinary and we are excited to showcase their incredible talents.”

The Reach for Beauty: Art Auction for Autism will run until Monday, Aug. 10.

Reach Child and Youth Development Society is a non-profit charitable society that has been providing services to children and their families since 1959. Reach currently provides programs and services to over 1,000 children and their families in Delta, Surrey and Langley every year. For more information, visit reachdevelopment.org.


