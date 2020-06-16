The City of Delta will be offering a limited number of #WeLoveDelta Block Boxes to residents interested in planning physically-distanced Canada Day celebrations on their front lawns and balconies. (City of Delta photo)

Delta to celebrate Canada Day with physically-distanced block parties

Limited number of #WeLoveDelta Block Boxes available to those planning physically-distanced festivities

The City of Delta is encouraging residents to celebrate Canada’s birthday this year with physically-distanced block parties.

Delta usually hosts a trio of Canada Day celebrations, including a popular party at Chalmers Park that culminates in a fireworks display, but restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic forced the city cancel this year’s festivities.

Instead, the city will be offering a limited number of #WeLoveDelta Block Boxes to residents interested in planning physically-distanced Canada Day celebrations on their front lawns and balconies.

The boxes, funded by a grant from the Government of Canada, will be filled with all of the Canada Day decorations and supplies needed to throw an amazing Canada Day block party. To be eligible for a #WeLoveDelta Block Box, your party must include at least three houses or apartments.

Also available are #WeLoveDelta Mini Boxes filled with Canadian flags, pins and temporary tattoos.

“Set up tables and chairs, string up some lights, decorate your home, pull out the lawn darts, pull out some yard games, pour a cool beverage and enjoy the sunshine! If all of your neighbours do the same, you can celebrate Canada Day together, but physically apart,” reads a press release from the city.

Supplies are limited and available on a first come, first served basis, with a designated number of boxes for North Delta, Ladner and Tsawwassen to ensure equity.

To apply to receive a #WeLoveDelta Block Box or Mini Box, head to delta.ca/discover-delta/festivals-events/canada-day.

SEE ALSO: Surrey to livestream its Canada Day celebration this year


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Canada DayDelta

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
QUIZ: Are you ready for some summer reading?
Next story
Clayton Community Centre won’t open on schedule

Just Posted

Clayton Community Centre won’t open on schedule

City of Surrey says projected budget shortfall of between $37 to $42 million will prevent it from opening a number of facilities

Surrey gives distillery green light to produce pot-infused drink

Not everyone on city council is high on the idea

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in White Rock, Surrey and beyond

JUNE 16: City of White Rock to re-open pier to public

Cloverdale: The Historic Heart of Surrey

A short history of Cloverdale and Clayton Heights

Canada-U.S. border closure has ‘killed’ business in Blaine, Wash.

City’s economy has taken major hit without Canadian traffic

CERB to be extended by eight weeks amid gradual post-COVID reopening: Trudeau

Details to be rolled out on possible other CERB changes

‘Caught off guard’: B.C.’s online independent schools criticize funding cuts

The education ministry is changing funding for 16 schools

VIDEO: Salmon babies in safe haven on Vancouver Island before hitting open ocean

Marble River Hatchery fish get a one-month all-inclusive stay at the Quatsino Lodge

Canada-U.S. border closure to be extended until July 21

Border has been shut since March

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Poor construction, maintenance driving B.C. strata insurance rates up

Financial regulator finds water damage a major factor

Government pledges $3M to improve salmon stocks, restoration in B.C.

Seven projects will get $3M under joint federal/provincial program to reverse declines

B.C. expands gas price tracking to four communities this summer

Complaints of unfair pricing spurred the investigation

New COVID outbreak reported in Lower Mainland care home

A long-term care residence at Langley Memorial Hospital initiates outbreak protocols as of Monday

Most Read