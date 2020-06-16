Delta to celebrate Canada Day with physically-distanced block parties

Limited number of #WeLoveDelta Block Boxes available to those planning physically-distanced festivities

The City of Delta will be offering a limited number of #WeLoveDelta Block Boxes to residents interested in planning physically-distanced Canada Day celebrations on their front lawns and balconies. (City of Delta photo)

The City of Delta is encouraging residents to celebrate Canada’s birthday this year with physically-distanced block parties.

Delta usually hosts a trio of Canada Day celebrations, including a popular party at Chalmers Park that culminates in a fireworks display, but restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic forced the city cancel this year’s festivities.

Instead, the city will be offering a limited number of #WeLoveDelta Block Boxes to residents interested in planning physically-distanced Canada Day celebrations on their front lawns and balconies.

The boxes, funded by a grant from the Government of Canada, will be filled with all of the Canada Day decorations and supplies needed to throw an amazing Canada Day block party. To be eligible for a #WeLoveDelta Block Box, your party must include at least three houses or apartments.

Also available are #WeLoveDelta Mini Boxes filled with Canadian flags, pins and temporary tattoos.

“Set up tables and chairs, string up some lights, decorate your home, pull out the lawn darts, pull out some yard games, pour a cool beverage and enjoy the sunshine! If all of your neighbours do the same, you can celebrate Canada Day together, but physically apart,” reads a press release from the city.

Supplies are limited and available on a first come, first served basis, with a designated number of boxes for North Delta, Ladner and Tsawwassen to ensure equity.

To apply to receive a #WeLoveDelta Block Box or Mini Box, head to delta.ca/discover-delta/festivals-events/canada-day.

