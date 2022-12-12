Delta, TFN residents and groups recognized for service to the community

More than 100 organizations and individuals were recognized for “exemplary service to their community” during the COVID-19 pandemic at a ceremony in Ladner earlier this month.
On Saturday, Dec. 3, Delta MP Carla Qualtrough awarded first responders, frontline workers, volunteers, caregivers, community and business leaders, and others with Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee pins in recognition of the positive impact they have had on the community.
“When she first took the throne over 70 years ago, Queen Elizabeth II stated, ‘I declare, before you all, that my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service.’ The Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee pin was designed to commemorate that life of service,” Qualtrough told attendees at Harris Barn.
“Queen Elizabeth II also took every opportunity to recognize and honour those who work to make their communities better. In that spirit, we gather today to recognize individuals and organizations who have made significant contributions to our community through work, activism, volunteerism and community leadership.”
Nominations were submitted by members of the public, local organizations and community leaders, and more than 100 individuals and groups, including the North Delta Reporter, were selected to receive the commemorative pins.
Qualtrough said she was honoured to be able to recognize the contributions of so many who helped the community face the extraordinary challenges of the past three years.
“You are really the heart of our community. You are the very best of us. You all stepped up over a particularly difficult last few years, which was really no surprise given the incredible spirit of community in Delta,” Qualtrough said.
“Delta has a long tradition of community involvement and engagement — we help each other, we’re there for each other. So thank you to all of you for what you’ve done for our community. We are grateful and we are very appreciative. You very much deserve this recognition.”
Designed to commemorate the late Queen’s 70 years of selfless service on the throne, the pin features the emblem of the platinum jubilee, which includes the Royal Crown and the Royal Cypher as personal symbols representing the Queen, and has a seven-sided shape, seven maple leaves and seven pearls to mark seven decades of service to Canada, according to the even’ts program.
NDR editor James Smith said he was honoured and humbled to accept the pin on behalf of the paper.
“Journalism is an integral part of a properly functioning democracy, and that’s a responsibility that we do not take lightly,” Smith said.
“This weekend’s event was a humbling reminder of the positive impact of what we do, and it means the world to me to know that the Reporter is appreciated by the community.”
Below is the full list of local Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee pin and pin plaque recipients.
Individuals:
- Ruth Adams
- Rabi Alam
- Yvonne Anderson
- Kim Baird
- Shirley Baker
- Barbara Baydala
- Mary Begin
- Gary Begin
- Julie Berks
- Ishita Bhatti
- Gerry Bramhill
- Peter Broznitsky
- Eva Busich-Veloso
- Dan Copeland
- Jeannette Cormier
- Helen Cowie
- Renie D’Aquila
- Suki Dakha
- John Darras
- Olwen Demidoff
- Kay Dennison
- Jane Devji
- Bill Didur
- Laura Dixon
- Phil Easdown
- Thomas Easton
- Lydia Elder
- Steve Erikson
- Joy Fera
- Rusell Ford
- Liz Gates
- Darren Gates
- Amrick Gill
- Avis Glaze
- Shraey Gulati
- Peter Karasymchuk
- Ken Harvey
- Jacky Hillairet
- John Hoare
- Sean Hodgins
- Christa Horita Kadach
- Vicki Huntington
- Lois E. Jackson
- Jeannie Kanakos
- Danielle Kisser
- Bernadette Kudzin
- Maxwell Lattimer
- Carlene Lewall
- Rick Lewall
- Bruce McDonald
- John Mancini
- Pindo Mann
- Tejasvi Mattu
- Taylin McGill
- Hayley McKelvey
- Jill McKnight
- Eliza Olson
- Dave Olson
- Angelina Pang
- Angela Pang
- Ricky Pang
- Yvonne Parenteau
- Mo Parry
- Jon Pelan
- Kim Pelan
- Janat Puri
- Denise Reid
- Al Ridgway
- Jessy Sahota
- Inder Saini
- Jit Sangha
- Astha Sharma
- Rev. Jim Short
- Dawn Sillett
- Gurpreet Sohi
- Judi Stene
- Bonnie Sutherland
- Robert Taggart
- Ian Tait
- Fred Wells
- Elaine White
- Lois Wilkinson
- Dana Wilson
- Jeannie Yee
- Art Yu
Community leaders:
- Tsawwassen First Nation Chief Laura Cassidy and executive council members Louise Ahlm, Taylor Baker, Valerie Criss and Bryce Williams
- Delta North MLA Ravi Kahlon
- Delta South MLA Ian Paton
- Delta Mayor George Harvie and councillors Rod Binder, Daniel Boisvert, Jessie Dosanjh, Alicia Guichon, Jennifer Johal and Dylan Kruger
- Delta School Board trustees Erica Beard, Nimmi Daula, Ammen Dhillon, Masako Gooch, Nick Kanakos, Joe Muego and Val Windsor
Pin plaques:
- Delta Police Department (Const. Jessy Sahota)
- Delta Fire Halls #1, #2, #3, #4, #5, #6 and #7 (Deputy Chief Dave Ayton)
- Delta Optimist (Pierre Pelletier, publisher)
- North Delta Reporter (James Smith, editor)
- Ladner Royal Canadian Legion #61 (Al Ridgway)
- Tsawwassen Royal Canadian Legion #289 (Ken Harvey)
- Tsawwassen First Nation (Chief Laura Cassidy)
- South Delta Food Bank
- Delta Hospital
- Delta Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop
