Ravinder Sheena, a Grade 11 French immersion student at Burnsview Secondary (left) and Lucas Bircher, a Grade 7 student at Richardson Elementary, were among the medalists at this year’s provincial finals for the Concours D’art Oratoire, an annual Canada-wide French-language public speaking contest. (Canadian Parents for French BC & Yukon photos)

Delta students shine at French public speaking provincials

Twelve local students competed in the B.C. finals for the annual Concours D’Art Oratoire on May 4

Three Delta students took home top awards at a recent provincial French-language public speaking competition.

Twelve local students were among the 209 who competed in the provincial finals for the Concours D’Art Oratoire, an annual French language public speaking competition put on by the Canadian Parents for French BC & Yukon. The provincial finals were held at SFU’s Surrey campus on Saturday, May 4.

An estimated 85,000 students participate in Concours (as it’s often called, literally “contest” in French), every year across Canada. Students choose a topic, then develop and present a three- to five-minute speech en français. The provincial competition is open to all students in grades 6 through 12 who are learning French through programs such as French immersion, core French and B.C.’s Francophone School Board (SD93).

“Concours is an outstanding showcase and celebration of excellence in French language education,” Greer Cummings, president of Canadian Parents for French BC & Yukon, said in a press release.

“Through participation in Concours, students develop their public speaking and relationship-building skills in French, and ultimately the confidence to express their ideas clearly. These capacities are highly valued in today’s global society, making these students more adaptable and employable in a dynamic and competitive landscape. As effective communicators, these students will become the leaders of tomorrow.”

Ravinder Sheena, a Grade 11 French immersion student at North Delta’s Burnsview Secondary, took third place with her speech “Les bébés génétiquement modifiés (genetically modified babies).”

Lucas Bircher, a Grade 7 student at North Delta’s Richardson Elementary, won the Early Immersion RésoSanté prize for health subject with his speech “Comment la téchnologie aide les handicappés (how technology is helping the handicapped).”

Anka Stefanovic, a Grade 8/9 core French student at Southpointe Academy private school in Tsawwassen, took first place with her speech “Les bienfaits de la pratique d’un instrument de musique (the benefits of playing a musical instrument).”

“We are very proud of all our students who competed this year in Concours D’Art Oratoire. It is a competition that not only showcases our students learning, but also the vibrancy and importance of the French language and culture,” Gwenaëlle Oger-Black, French programs coordinator for the Delta School District, told the Reporter via email.

The other Delta finalists who competed at provincials were:

• Amelia Wade, Grade 6 early Immersion student at South Park Elementary in Tsawwassen, with her speech “Survivor”

• Rajinder Sheena, Grade 8 immersion student at Burnsview Secondary in North Delta, with her speech “Les vaccins: bons ou mauvais? (vaccines: good or bad?)”

• Sophia Kulikov, Grade 9 Francophone student at South Delta Secondary in Tsawwassen, with her speech “Vos loisirs peuvent aider votre carrière (your hobbies can help your career)”

• Juliette Smith, Grade 6 Francophone student at Ladner Elementary, with her speech “Diabète de type 1 (Type 1 diabetes)”

• Ashley Liang, Grade 9 immersion student at Burnsview Secondary in North Delta, with her speech “La guerre des émeus (The war of the emus)”

• Tanisha Misra, Grade 10 core French student at North Delta Secondary, with her speech “La puissance de l’éducation (the power of education)”

• Maggie Stewart, Grade 10 immersion student at South Delta Secondary in Tsawwassen, with her speech “Qui a inventé le téléphone? (who invented the telephone?)”

• Rosie Murano, Grade 12 immersion student at Burnsview Secondary in North Delta, with her speech “La sociomusicologie (sociomusicology)”

• Christie Liu, Grade 8 immersion student at Southpointe Academy private school in Tsawwassen, with her speech “L’éducation dans le monde (education around the world)”

(Canadian Parents for French BC & Yukon photos)

