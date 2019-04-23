Delta police volunteers log over 40,000 hours in 2018

The Delta Police Department is thanking its volunteers for their more than 40,000 hours of service last year.

The department celebrated volunteers’ hard work and contributions to their communities at a banquet on Thursday, April 11.

“You are all great ambassadors for the Delta Police Department and are key in helping us build community relations by the services you provide,” Superintendent Harj Sidhu said in a speech to the volunteers. He noted that the everyday connections made by the volunteers also provides police with valuable feedback about the community’s concerns.

Over 220 volunteers performed a wide variety of services for the DPD last year, such as staffing the front counters of the district community police offices, assisting more than 200 victim services clients during times of crisis, and assisting with traffic control at over 20 community events and parades.

As well, volunteers spent more than 1,000 hours on speed- and cell-watch duties to remind the public to slow down and put down the phone, brought public awareness and crime prevention tips to neighbourhoods via over 1,100 hours patrolling schools and parks, and provided more than 2,000 hours of community crime watch patrols.

At the dinner, DPD Chief Neil Dubord thanked the volunteers for helping to make Delta a safer and better community, noting that people volunteer for many reasons — from simply wishing to give back to the community to building skills for a future career.

In the past year, 27 DPD volunteers were hired as police officers, according to a press release. Some joined other forces, while ten found positions within the Delta Police Department. As well, five volunteers went on to careers in correction services, and several others obtained civilian staff jobs within the DPD.

Delta police volunteers have also received recognition from others for the service they provided in 2018. Longtime victim services volunteer Dianne Taylor was nominated for Volunteer of the Year at the Delta Chamber of Commerce’s 2018 Hats Off to Excellence Awards, and reserve constables Justin Wong and Brian Short (who is now a DPD constable) received the Award of Meritorious Service B.C. Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin in November for their part in rescuing an injured, suicidal man from the ocean near Ladner. DPD Staff-Sgt. Dave Vaughan-Smith also received the Award of Meritorious Service for his actions that day, and DPD Sgt. Mike Scholz and Const. Dave Dyck received the Award of Valour.

