(Delta Police Department photo)

Delta police volunteers log over 40,000 hours in 2018

The department thanked volunteers with a banquet on April 11

The Delta Police Department is thanking its volunteers for their more than 40,000 hours of service last year.

The department celebrated volunteers’ hard work and contributions to their communities at a banquet on Thursday, April 11.

“You are all great ambassadors for the Delta Police Department and are key in helping us build community relations by the services you provide,” Superintendent Harj Sidhu said in a speech to the volunteers. He noted that the everyday connections made by the volunteers also provides police with valuable feedback about the community’s concerns.

Over 220 volunteers performed a wide variety of services for the DPD last year, such as staffing the front counters of the district community police offices, assisting more than 200 victim services clients during times of crisis, and assisting with traffic control at over 20 community events and parades.

As well, volunteers spent more than 1,000 hours on speed- and cell-watch duties to remind the public to slow down and put down the phone, brought public awareness and crime prevention tips to neighbourhoods via over 1,100 hours patrolling schools and parks, and provided more than 2,000 hours of community crime watch patrols.

At the dinner, DPD Chief Neil Dubord thanked the volunteers for helping to make Delta a safer and better community, noting that people volunteer for many reasons — from simply wishing to give back to the community to building skills for a future career.

In the past year, 27 DPD volunteers were hired as police officers, according to a press release. Some joined other forces, while ten found positions within the Delta Police Department. As well, five volunteers went on to careers in correction services, and several others obtained civilian staff jobs within the DPD.

Delta police volunteers have also received recognition from others for the service they provided in 2018. Longtime victim services volunteer Dianne Taylor was nominated for Volunteer of the Year at the Delta Chamber of Commerce’s 2018 Hats Off to Excellence Awards, and reserve constables Justin Wong and Brian Short (who is now a DPD constable) received the Award of Meritorious Service B.C. Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin in November for their part in rescuing an injured, suicidal man from the ocean near Ladner. DPD Staff-Sgt. Dave Vaughan-Smith also received the Award of Meritorious Service for his actions that day, and DPD Sgt. Mike Scholz and Const. Dave Dyck received the Award of Valour.

READ MORE: Province honours 7 Delta police officers for exemplary service

Anyone wishing to learn more about volunteering is asked to visit deltapolice.ca/volunteer.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

(Delta Police Department photo)

Previous story
Surrey Schools named one of Canada’s Greenest Employers
Next story
South Surrey air cadets score top marks in B.C.

Just Posted

Pug life: Waggish dog names listed in White Rock

Freedom-of-information request lists most ‘pupular’ dog names registered with the city

Surrey MLA asks RCMP to investigate ‘concerning’ Facebook post about pressure cooker bomb

Police say they are ‘looking into it’

Fraser Health reminds parents to get their kids fully vaccinated against measles

Health authority will send letters home to parents with catch-up program information

White Rock council seeks full report on emergency systems

Spectre of Lac-Megantic disaster raised in discussion of derailment risks

South Surrey air cadets score top marks in B.C.

907 Black Knights Squadron notch provincial marksmanship win – again

What’s age got to do with it? B.C. couple with 45-year gap talks happy marriage

An Armstrong couple that has 45-year age gap began turning heads after being featured on show Extreme Love.

VIDEO: Fish farming company launches $30-million vessel to treat salmon for sea lice in B.C. waters

Freshwater treatment an improvement but fish farms should be removed from sea, says conservationist

Singh says childhood abuse steeled him for scrutiny and stress of politics

He recounts the assaults for the first time in his book Love & Courage

Despite five extra weeks’ parental leave in Canada, dads still face stigma: survey

One reason people said dads don’t need leave is because they can just bond with their kids at weekend

Vintage bottles, magic cards, a 1969 Playboy: Quirky items found in historic B.C. buildings

Crews set aside some of the funkier pieces emerging from the construction rubble

PHOTOS: Inside the ‘shoe house’ in Northern B.C.

A rare look inside the famous Kitseguecla Lake Road shoe house, with a tour led by owner Toby Walsh

Child, 11, accidentally shot in the chest at Alberta religious colony

Child taken from Hutterite colony to nearby hospital

Ceremonies, vigils planned in Toronto to honour victims of deadly van attack

Many of those who helped that day — first responders and Good Samaritans alike — still affected

Case of man charged in fatal Salmon Arm church shooting adjourned until May

Matrix Savage Gathergood charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault

Most Read