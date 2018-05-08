Kids take part in the inaugural Delta Police Kids Summer Soccer Camp. The camp returns for its second year Aug. 27-31. (Delta Police Department photo)

Delta Police kids soccer camp to return for second year

Camp runs Aug. 27-31 at Ladner’s Dugald Morrison Turf Field and is open to all kids aged 5 to 11

After a successful inaugural run, the Delta Police Department is bringing back its kids soccer camp this summer.

The week long camp runs Aug. 27-31 at Ladner’s Dugald Morrison Turf Field and is open to both Delta residents and non-residents aged 5 to 11. Players will be placed into groups based on age and ability to ensure they are challenged appropriately, maximizing their development and, most importantly, fun.

DPD Const. Aaron Hill, a 10-year veteran with the department, will once again be organizing the camp and acting as head coach. The majority of the coaching staff will be made up of DPD’s finest, as well as Delta police volunteers and some special appearances from Delta Fire.

“Last year was a great success, with coaches having just as much fun as the kids. The soccer camp is a great way for the kids to interact with police officers in a relaxed and positive environment,” Hill said in a press release.

Approximately 70 kids attended last year’s camp, and Hill is looking to cap registrations at 100 kids for 2018.

“This year, we want to expand on the success of last year. We have some very cool things planned for the kids including some new gear and an exciting new obstacle course,” Hill said.

Along with the new activities planned, the popular radar board will be back for both new and returning kids. New players will be able to try and set new records, while returning players will have the opportunity to beat their speed from last year and challenge Delta Police Chief Neil Dubord’s blazing foot speed of 21 km/h.

Early bird registration runs from now until June 31 and costs $80. After that, the cost of the soccer camp goes up to $100. Cost includes swag and a visit from a “special guest.” To register visit deltapolice.ca/soccer-camp.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Surrey RCMP open house kicks off Police Week this Saturday

Just Posted

Countdown to the 72nd-annual Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair

More than 90 of the world’s best competitors have been invited to this year’s roughstock rodeo

Two people charged after man shot in Surrey early Sunday morning

RCMP say police helicopter tracked down suspect vehicle seen leaving scene in Guildford

Police watchdog called after woman found unresponsive in Surrey cell

IIO investigating, woman ‘unlikely to survive’

Delta Police kids soccer camp to return for second year

Camp runs Aug. 27-31 at Ladner’s Dugald Morrison Turf Field and is open to all kids aged 5 to 11

Surrey RCMP open house kicks off Police Week this Saturday

Annual event welcomes Air 1 helicopter, ERT and more to squad’s main detachment, starting at noon

Two motorcyclists injured in separate Surrey crashes

One involved a street sign, the other a City of Surrey SUV

B.C. vet association bans cat declawing across province

New ban makes British Columbia second province in Canada to end the practice

Dianne Watts spent most of B.C. Liberal leadership rivals

$1.14 million was more than winner Andrew Wilkinson’s budget

Giants returning to Coliseum for pair of games

Vancouver Giants will play pair of December games in Vancouver instead of Langley Events Centre

Buyers hope for court win in Lower Mainland condo case

An appeal has been scheduled for pre-sale buyers in the Murrayville House case.

Resource minister confident Kinder Morgan will proceed

Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr believes Trans Mountain expansion will be agreed before May 31 deadline

Saskatchewan school shooter gets life in prison

He will not be eligible for parole for at least 10 years

Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna charged with assault

He will appear in court June 18, but Toronto Police wouldn’t provide more details

A new low: thief steals sandbags from B.C. home threatened by flood

The owners of a Princteon home spent days building barricade

Most Read

  • Surrey RCMP open house kicks off Police Week this Saturday

    Annual event welcomes Air 1 helicopter, ERT and more to squad’s main detachment, starting at noon

  • Delta Police kids soccer camp to return for second year

    Camp runs Aug. 27-31 at Ladner’s Dugald Morrison Turf Field and is open to all kids aged 5 to 11