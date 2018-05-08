Delta Police kids soccer camp to return for second year

Camp runs Aug. 27-31 at Ladner’s Dugald Morrison Turf Field and is open to all kids aged 5 to 11

Kids take part in the inaugural Delta Police Kids Summer Soccer Camp. The camp returns for its second year Aug. 27-31. (Delta Police Department photo)

After a successful inaugural run, the Delta Police Department is bringing back its kids soccer camp this summer.

The week long camp runs Aug. 27-31 at Ladner’s Dugald Morrison Turf Field and is open to both Delta residents and non-residents aged 5 to 11. Players will be placed into groups based on age and ability to ensure they are challenged appropriately, maximizing their development and, most importantly, fun.

DPD Const. Aaron Hill, a 10-year veteran with the department, will once again be organizing the camp and acting as head coach. The majority of the coaching staff will be made up of DPD’s finest, as well as Delta police volunteers and some special appearances from Delta Fire.

“Last year was a great success, with coaches having just as much fun as the kids. The soccer camp is a great way for the kids to interact with police officers in a relaxed and positive environment,” Hill said in a press release.

Approximately 70 kids attended last year’s camp, and Hill is looking to cap registrations at 100 kids for 2018.

“This year, we want to expand on the success of last year. We have some very cool things planned for the kids including some new gear and an exciting new obstacle course,” Hill said.

Along with the new activities planned, the popular radar board will be back for both new and returning kids. New players will be able to try and set new records, while returning players will have the opportunity to beat their speed from last year and challenge Delta Police Chief Neil Dubord’s blazing foot speed of 21 km/h.

Early bird registration runs from now until June 31 and costs $80. After that, the cost of the soccer camp goes up to $100. Cost includes swag and a visit from a “special guest.” To register visit deltapolice.ca/soccer-camp.



