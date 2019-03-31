Delta police and Project 529 are holding a bike registry event at Sungod Recreation Centre on April 3. (Unsplash photo)

Delta police holding bike registration clinic to help guard against theft

A free registration event will be held in North Delta on Wednesday, April 3 at Sungod Recreation Centre

Delta police and Project 529 will be hosting a free bike registration event next week as a way to help curb bike thefts in the community.

Cyclists who want to take the extra security measure can have their bike photographed and entered into Project 529’s database, a sort of online “community watch” for bicycles. The bikes also get a Project 529 decal which the organizations says acts a deterrent to would-be thieves and tips off the public about the provenance of the vehicles.

The program aims to reduce theft, “promote cycling, and make cities and campuses more bike friendly.”

Delta police spokesperson Kristy Neville said that in 2018 there were 117 bike thefts in the city, 48 of which happened in North Delta. So far this year, eight bikes have been reported stolen; four in Ladner, three in North Delta and one in Tsawwassen.

The event takes place at Sungod Recreation Centre on Wednesday, April 3 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., and all people need to bring to register is their bike and email address.


sasha.lakic@northdeltareporter.com
