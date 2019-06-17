Delta police donate recovered bikes back to the community

18 bikes were donated to R.E.C. for Kids, a non-profit that provides sports equipment to kids in need

The Delta Police Department is exploring new ways to help give back to the community.

On Tuesday, June 4, DPD officers donated 18 recovered bikes that had not been claimed to R.E.C. for Kids, a non-profit organization that provides sports equipment to kids in need.

“When we recover lost or stolen bikes we try to locate the owner, but most times the bikes have not been registered or reported lost/stolen,” DPD Const. Mike Tegart said in a press release. “Historically, these bikes would be sent to auction, but we heard that the North Delta Rotary had partnered with R.E.C. for Kids and thought that this could be a great way to ensure these bikes go back into the community of Delta.”

R.E.C. for Kids volunteers will now repair any bikes that need servicing and redistribute the bikes to underprivileged youth recognized by referral agencies such as schools, government departments and social services agencies.

The donation of bikes has also helped free up some much-needed space in the DPD’s evidence storage.

Police also want to remind residents that they can register their bikes for free with Garage 529 at any of the DPD’s district community police offices. Bikes are photographed, fitted with a unique decal and logged into the Lower Mainland system, helping police reunite owners with their stolen bikes if they have been recovered. The North Delta office is located at 11906 80th Ave.

RELATED: Delta police launch bike registration program

Residents are also encouraged to report any thefts immediately so police can gather any potential evidence and link the crime with others that may have recently occurred in the area.

“’No call too small,’ as we say here at the DPD,” Tegart said. “Often information gathered from the smaller calls can assist with much larger investigations.”



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter