Delta police and partners co-launch calendar contest

The Delta Police Department is calling on local calling on local artists of all ages to participate in the 2022 “THIS is Where You Belong” calendar contest.

Held in partnership with The Harmony Initiative Society (THIS) and the Delta Police Foundation (DPF), with the support of the Delta School District, the contest is designed to “encourage the creation of visual art that will raise awareness and support the inclusion and sense of belonging of all individuals in our community,” according to the contest website, as well as highlighting the creativity of the Delta community.

“The community calendar is a timeless initiative, and THIS has helped the DPD and DPF re-imagine how a new take on and old idea can harness the influence of visual art to highlight the many ways in which Delta residents belong to their community — our community,” DPD Chief Constable Neil Dubord said in a press release.

THIS co-founder Warren Dean Flandez, in the same release, said that “art can be interpreted in countless ways, but it is a language that everyone can understand. This is why we are so excited to partner on this initiative with the Delta Police Department, Delta Police Foundation and the Delta School District. It’s not about feeling included in our community, it’s knowing without a doubt that you belong.”

A total of 12 winners will be chosen by a community panel facilitated by THIS, one for each month of the community calendar, and one winner from each category —Aspiring Artist (up to 12 years of age), Emerging Artist (13-17 years of age) and Inclusive Delta Artist (open to all ages) — and one overall winner will receive an Apple iPad to further their creative pursuits.

“We are so proud to lend our support to this initiative. Bringing awareness to diversity, inclusion and belonging for everyone in our community aligns really well with the themes that have emerged during our Vision 2030 process over the last several months,” Delta school board chair Val Windsor said in a press release. “We will be encouraging all of our students to participate and look forward to seeing the final artwork.”

The contest will run from Oct. 4-24, and all submissions will be displayed at Tsawwassen Mills during the Christmas season. (The DPD, DPF, and THIS will retain reproduction rights to the artwork submitted.)

All proceeds from the sale of the calendar will be donated to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Delta.

“We look forward to not only seeing the diverse range of artwork in our homes and offices each month throughout 2022, but encouraging our own family, friends and colleagues in the community to participate,” Delta Police Foundation president Leslie Abramson said in a press release.

For contest rules and guidelines, and to enter, visit deltapolice.ca/winipad.



