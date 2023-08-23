Delta Pallet donates $50K towards new long-term care facility

From the Delta Pallet family, Kathleen Ng and her daughter, Keith L. Ng, J. Pallan and James Ng, present a cheque for $50,000 to Shari Barr and Jodi Stokes from the Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation in support of the organization’s “Coming Home” campaign to build a new 200-bed long-term care facility on the Delta Hospital Campus of Care. (Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation photo)

The campaign to build a new long-term care facility adjacent to Delta Hospital got a boost recently thanks to a sizeable donation from a local family-owned business.

Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation recently announced the $50,000 gift from Keith L. Ng, Delta Pallet Inc. and J. Pallan towards the organization’s $18.25-million “Coming Home” campaign to replace the 46-year-old Mountain View Manor, expanding capacity at the site from 92 to 200 beds.

Launched in June of this year, the campaign is the largest fundraising effort in the foundation’s 35-year history, and the project is the largest infrastructure investment at Delta Hospital since 1980.

Delta Pallet is a privately-owned and family-operated business in Tilbury founded in 1989 by Keith L. Ng and Anita Kwan Ng. The company is now led by Keith and Anita’s beloved children James and Kathleen Ng, who continue to live by the values their parents instilled in them.

The Ng family chose to support the Delta Hospital Campus of Care after recently spending a lot of time at Delta Hospital.

“Our father’s frequent visits to the hospital became a routine in our lives,” Kathleen Ng said in a story posted on the foundation’s website.

“The nurses and doctors, with their patience and boundless compassion, cared for him with utmost dedication. Dad never ceased to express his gratitude for the hospital.”

Just as Delta Pallet is a local company that takes great pride in being a valuable resource for Delta and actively supporting the community, Ng said the family understands the significance of contributing to the growth and well-being of the city they call home.

“Our commitment to our city goes beyond business, as we believe in fostering a strong sense of community and giving back to those who have supported us,” Ng said.

The new long-term care facility will be constructed, owned and operated by Fraser Health on currently vacant land at the Delta Hospital site. The project is in the procurement phase, with construction expected to begin in 2025 and be complete in 2027.

The facility will be designed as small “households” accommodating 12 or 13 residents, each with their own single-bed room and bathroom. The units will also feature social and recreational spaces found in a typical home, such as a living room, dining room, activity space and access to the outdoors, according to a Ministry of Health press release.

There will also be community spaces and services for residents, families, visitors and staff, including art and activity rooms, a hair salon, a sacred space and a 32-space adult day program for people living more independently.

As well, an innovative stand-alone child daycare facility will be constructed and offer 49 spaces for families.

Capital costs will be funded with $179.7 million from the Ministry of Health, with another $18.5 million committed by the Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation.

