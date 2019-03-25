Worshippers and community members came to the Baitur Rahman Mosque on Saturday night (March 23) to hold a prayer vigil for the victims of the Christchurch attacks. (Saša Lakić photo)

Delta mosque holds silent prayer vigil for Christchurch victims

Event emphasized the importance of acceptance, solidarity in the wake of the attack on Muslim worshippers

Dozens of Deltans gathered at the Baitur Rahman Mosque Saturday night to show support for the Muslim community in the wake of a mass shooting at a pair of mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand that that left 50 worshippers dead and many more injured.

Attendees held a silent prayer vigil for the victims of the terrorist attack, in which an alleged white supremacist opened fire during Friday prayer services at two mosques on March 15.

Delta Mayor George Harvie commended the mosque’s decision to keep its gates open as a way to show that fear has not taken hold in this “diverse community.” He offered his thoughts to the affected and said not to give into or be intimidated by such attacks.

“It’s very humbling and also disturbing to be here today because of what a coward did,” Harvie told the crowd in the mosque’s courtyard on the evening of March 23. ”It’s amazing how many people are brave behind a keyboard nowadays and with a terrible weapon.”

Delta Police Chief Neil Dubord emphasized the need to have peaceful dialogue during these calamitous times and to stick together as a community and work through our differences.

“Dialogue is always much better when it’s done in peace,” he told the audience. “But from tragedy sometimes, dialogue and meaningful change does happen. So it’s time to stand up against hate. It’s time to stand up for peace, and it begins with us gathering here tonight on this important vigil.”

Imam Tariq Azeem told the Reporter that having the community and its leaders come out to the vigil creates hope in spite of people’s concerns about safety, not only in Canada but around the world. He said he still thinks the majority of the world and Canada is made up of peaceful people, but he believes it’s prudent to be vigilant in all places of worship, not just mosques.

“It shows that none of the places of worship are safe,” the imam said. “So when we come together in solidarity in this manner, it reminds us that the majority of the world still believes in peace.”

Azeem explained the the basic message of Islam, as in all religions, is “love for all, hatred for none,” and that educating oneself about Islam first-hand would help to dispel some of the malevolent myths about the faith.

“So instead of believe in things one might have read online or heard from people here and there, I encourage people to visit a mosque in their locality and meet with Muslims,” Azeem suggested. “They would find it a very comforting experience They would understand that Muslims are a very peaceful group.”


sasha.lakic@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Worshippers and community members came to the Baitur Rahman Mosque on Saturday night (March 23) to hold a prayer vigil for the victims of the Christchurch attacks. (Saša Lakić photo)

Worshippers and community members came to the Baitur Rahman Mosque on Saturday night (March 23) to hold a prayer vigil for the victims of the Christchurch attacks. (Saša Lakić photo)

Previous story
Ice climbers scale Canada’s tallest waterfall on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

18 months conditional term for indecent caller

Incidents reported in Surrey, White Rock and Langley

Delta mosque holds silent prayer vigil for Christchurch victims

Event emphasized the importance of acceptance, solidarity in the wake of the attack on Muslim worshippers

Two boys, one man arrested after gunfire along Surrey highway

Surrey RCMP say no one was hurt in the incident, which is not believed to be connected to drug trade

A Surrey Mountie’s tale of reconciling her family’s history with the LGBTQ+ ‘purge’

PART TWO: Cpl. Sturko is spokeswoman of Surrey RCMP after her great uncle was ‘purged’ from the RCMP

White Rock water plant operational by month’s end

Utilities manager’s talk to Peace Arch Rotary also covers global water issues

VIDEO: The ‘most cosmopolitan’ of butterflies could migrate to B.C.

The painted lady butterfly will likely arrive this summer from Southern California

Pedestrian killed, two injured in three vehicle crash in Coquitlam

Road closures in effect following collision

Is it a homicide? B.C. woman dies in hospital, seven months after being shot

Stepfather think Chilliwack case should now be a homicide, but IHIT has not confirmed anything

Sources say Trudeau rejected Wilson-Raybould’s conservative pick for high court

Wilson-Raybould said Monday “there was no conflict between the PM and myself”

First Nations public art piece stolen in Nanaimo

Spindle Whorl went missing over the weekend, according to Nanaimo RCMP

Father-son duo at B.C. Children’s Hospital helps new dads fight depression

The pair teamed up to introduce the only known research-based mindfulness workshop for new dads

B.C. NDP moves to provide tax credits, tax cut for LNG Canada

Provincial sales tax break of $596 million repayable after construction

B.C. river cleanup crew finds bag of discarded sex toys

Chilliwack volunteers stumble on unexpected find while removing 600 lbs of trash from riverway

Trudeau sells housing plan in visit to hot real estate market in B.C.

Trudeau said the budget contains measures to help first-time buyers

Most Read