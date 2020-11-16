Delta Hospital virtual gala raises over $224,000

Gala committee chair Don Sangster and Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation executive director Lisa Hoglund hold a “cheque” for $224,000 raised during the foundation’s first ever True Blue Virtual Moonlight Gala on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (Submitted photo)

More than $224,000 was raised during the Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation’s first ever virtual gala.

On Saturday, Nov. 7, the foundation hosted it’s True Blue Virtual Moonlight Gala in support of critical equipment needs at Delta Hospital, including for its surgical department — which has been greatly impacted by COVID-19.

The online fundraiser brought together 243 participants for a 100-item auction, a 50/50 draw and prizes that culminated in a livestreamed program hosted by Sportsnet 650 radio personality James Cybulski and Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation executive director Lisa Hoglund.

“We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of support of our first-ever virtual gala,” Hoglund said in a press release. “Thank you to our generous community for continuing to be there for Delta Hospital through this difficult year. Special thanks go out to the gala committee headed by chair Don Sangster, all the talented individuals who helped with our livestream entertainment, and [our] foundation team for all their hard work as we moved our Moonlight Gala online.”

The foundation also thanks this year’s sponsors including “Livestream Sponsor” Ocean Trailer, “Royal Blue Sponsor” Port of Vancouver and all the auction donors for their support.



