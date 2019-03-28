Delta hospital foundation gets $25K towards new CT scanner

Donation by Brooke Radiology Associates gets foundation closer to its $1.7-million goal

Delta Hospital is closer to getting a new CT scanner thanks to a $25,000 donation by Brooke Radiology Associates.

A press release by the Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation said the ultimate goal is to raise $1.7 million for a new “vital diagnostic tool that runs 24 hours, seven days a week at Delta Hospital.”

“It supports the ER by providing prompt emergency and trauma exams, as well as running scheduled scans for help diagnosing or ruling out many medical conditions and diseases,” the release reads.

Head of medical imaging at Delta Hospital, Dr. John Bining, said the hospital has had its current CT scanner since 2009, and last year it was used in more than 7,000 cases.

“It is critical to have a new machine with more advanced technology that will give us another decade of service and provide us with even better imaging,” Bining said in a press release.

Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation executive director Lisa Hoglund thanked Brooke Radiology Associates for the money and stressed the key part that state-of-the-art equipment plays in today’s medicine.

“As department head, Dr. Bining sees first-hand the importance of having the latest technology in medical imaging,” Hoglund said in a press release.

“To support a new CT Scanner at Delta Hospital with such a generous gift is truly inspiring and we are very grateful.”



