Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation gala postponed

With the Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation’s 2022 Moonlight Gala officially postponed until Nov. 5 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the organization is holding an online auction and raffle Feb. 24-27 to raise funds for new cancer-screening equipment at Delta Hospital. Pictured, left to right: Delta Hospital surgeons Dr. Polyakov and Dr. Robibo, and DHCHF executive director Lisa Hoglund. (Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation photo)

This month’s Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation gala has been postponed until November.

Each year, the foundation holds its Moonlight Gala to help raise funds for much-needed equipment and facilities for Delta Hospital, bringing in $4.8 million over the past 23 years.

The DHCHF had planned to hold a COVID-safe in-person “El Tropicana Havana” Moonlight Gala over two days this month at Tsawwassen Springs. However, in light of the ongoing pandemic and continued public health orders, the foundation has decided to postpone the gala until Nov. 5, 2022.

Meanwhile, to continue to meet the need for new equipment at Delta Hospital, DHCHF will be holding an online “Moonlight Gala 2.0” event Feb. 24-27, including an online auction, raffle and an opportunity to make a charitable donation.

“As you can imagine, we are incredibly disappointed that we have to postpone our in-person event,” DHCHF executive director Lisa Hoglund said in a press release. “We are grateful for the continued and generous support of our sponsors and donors. However, we once again need to change our plans and we hope that we can count on you all to join us for our online event this February.”

The foundation’s current priority is to raise money to support the Delta Hospital Cancer Care Fund, which helps DHCHF purchase critical cancer screening equipment including a new fixed x-ray detector, endoscopic cameras, and other immediate cancer-related needs.

For more event info, visit dhchfoundation.ca/event/moonlightgala2-0.

To become a sponsor or an auction donor, call 604-940-9695 or email coordinator@dhchfoundation.ca.



editor@northdeltareporter.com

