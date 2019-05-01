Delta gala celebrates the gift of sport

KidSport Delta held its annual gala on April 27, raising funds to help kids in need participate in sport

By Mathilda de Villiers for the North Delta Reporter

KidSport Delta held its fourth annual Gift of Sport Gala this past weekend, raising funds to help ensure kids in financial need have the means to participate in sport.

The theme of the evening was Hollywood, and guests were welcomed at the door by a Marylin Monroe look-a-like and an actor dressed as a director. They held a silent auction as well as a live auction at the end of the evening, with all money raised going towards the Delta chapter of KidSport.

In the decade since KidSport Delta was formed, the organization has provided over 800 grants to kids in the community, and today they are able to grant grant up to $500 per child per year.

For KidSport Delta chair Carlene Lewall, getting kids participating in sport at a young age builds their “physical literacy” and is key to their development, not just physically but also mentally and socially.

“Physical literacy means having the competency and the confidence to participate in any recreational activity,” Lewall said.

“It’s life skills that they can learn through sport.”

Among 16 sport ambassadors to attend the event on Saturday, April 27 was former Canadian Football League defensive back Greg Frers. Frers played in the league from 1993 to 2002 — primarily for the Calgary Stampeders with whom he won the Grey Cup in 1998 and 2001 — and was inducted into the Delta Sports Hall of Fame in 2008.

Frers said sport has been a huge part of his life and that being part of a cause that helps kids gain access to the world he has been intimately involved in for so long is a cause that’s close to his heart.

“I’ve met a lot of great people, traveled a lot of different places, [had] great experiences and really want that to be given as an opportunity to as many people as possible,” he said.

“If there’s opportunity to support a cause like this, whether it’s time or financial, then it’s something that I’d like to be able to be apart of.”

Also there was former BC Lions coach Wally Buono, who spoke at the event. He reminded attendees that it’s not all about winning or losing; what’s important for kids is that they are having fun and doing their best.

“Don’t live your dreams through your kids,” he said.

For Buono, family played a big part in his football career. He said he was fortunate to have a lot of people in his life who helped him to become successful, supporting him both on and off the field.

“Every championship that you win, it doesn’t matter at what level, is unique. The group of men that you go to war with every day, that you battle with every day … you’ve got to be mentally strong all the time,” Buono said. “So when you can do that … it is a very special bond that you have.”

For more information on KidSport Delta, including how to get involved or apply for assistance, visit kidsportcanada.ca/british-columbia/delta.

Keep scrolling to see more photos from the event. (Photo credit: Mathilda de Villiers)


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Walk with your Doc to return to White Rock May 3

Just Posted

Cloverdale student travels to France, Belgium to visit war sites

Joon Sohn, 16, received prestigious Vimy Pilgrimage Award

Surrey RCMP looking for 29-year-old man

Police say Tyler Anderson was last seen in the 17700-block of 60th Avenue

OUR VIEW: Beware, gypsy moth spraying has begun in Surrey

Best course of action is stay indoors with windows closed while they’re spraying, and for half an hour after

Whitecaps owners release statement regarding allegations against South Surrey coach

‘The pain and suffering these women feel is real and something we care deeply about’ say owners

South Surrey vehicle stop results in fentanyl bust

More than $27,000 cash found in vehicle on 171 Street, police said

VIDEO: The best of Canucks sports reporter Jason Botchford

Remembering the work of longtime Vancouver Canucks reporter

Quesnel man leaves six kids behind after Port Hardy logging incident

RCMP have concluded review, WorkSafe BC continues investigation

Psychics tell B.C. farm owners that missing baby goat is alive

Ladysmith farm owners hope for kid’s return after it was allegedly stolen during snuggle session

B.C. taking Alberta to court over ‘turn off the taps’ gas legislation

‘Cordial’ discussion with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney as lawsuit filed

No jail time for Abbotsford man who sent sexually explicit photos to 12-year-old

Judge says Robert Koenig believed the girl was 17 and that it was legal to send her such images

Man accused of causing fatal car crash on Coquihalla expected to plead guilty

George Holowko is in Vancouver court to plead guilty to one count of driving a motor vehicle without due care and attention

B.C. government is failing vulnerable kids and families, according to its own audits

Investigation reveals Ministry of Children and Family Development isn’t meeting critical standards

B.C. group’s legal claim that Food Network stole show idea moves ahead

The plaintiffs argue the network’s ‘Food Factory’ show is the same to an idea they pitched

‘Save our principals’: Terrace students walk out to protest staffing changes

This would affect several schools in the district, with two principals assuming teaching positions

Most Read